Ceredo and Wayne firefighters are interested in bringing Emergency Medical Service training to Wayne County high schools as a way to increase the number of volunteer firefighters and EMS workers in the area.
Ceredo Fire Marshall Dave Caudill and Wayne Fire Chief Dennis Jackson told the board they are in need of volunteer firefighters and EMS workers due to impending shortages, like much of the country.
The program would allow students to volunteer with a fire department starting at age 16, and allow individuals to take an EMT certification test at age 18.
“I think it would be wonderful for our students in Wayne County to have this opportunity and tie it right in with your health care program,” Caudill said. “For somebody who wants to be a doctor, for somebody who wants to be a nurse, you can’t beat this program.”
The program could be a joint high school and college credit opportunity, Superintendent Todd Alexander said, as the county could partner with Mountwest Community and Technical College.
Since students would have to be 18 to take the EMS test to get certified, Caudill recommended the board could utilize prerequisites such as anatomy and physiology to give students a head start on knowledge that will help with the EMT class.
Alexander said he is currently in conversations with representatives from Mountwest and public safety trainers and will be providing the board will more information in the future.
In other business:
- Wayne County schools lifted its mask requirement to recommended but optional last week after the county remained gold or better on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 map for three days. While masks may be implemented for classes or schools with outbreaks, masks will remain optional for the county unless the COVID-19 metrics map shows Wayne County in orange or red for three consecutive days.
- The board updated their quarantining guidelines based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation. Students will be required to isolate for five days if they test positive or are symptomatic and must wear a mask for days 6-10 after returning to school regardless of Wayne County schools overall mask policy. Students who are symptomatic may also take a home, rapid or lab test and may return earlier if negative. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Wayne County schools website listed 23 active cases based on a five-day period.
- The county has begun utilizing an online professional development platform to track when staff members are taking their required amount of professional development courses. The board discussed the benefits of the program, including how it reminds teachers and keeps them on track for completing required training while also providing a large variety of optional courses, too.
- Twenty-one staff and faculty members from throughout Wayne County schools were recognized for their dedication to their jobs and for outstanding performance.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Board of Education office.