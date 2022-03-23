Lavalette resident Melissa Fry always celebrates World Down Syndrome Day in honor of her son, Ryker Conn, by advocating for awareness throughout Wayne County, which she did once again for 2022.
This year’s celebration was extra important, however, because she and her children traveled to the state Capitol to witness Governor Jim Justice sign Senate Bill 647 into law.
The law, which will now prohibit discrimination based on an individual’s mental or physical disability relating to access to organ transplantation, was very important to Fry due the ever-changing needs of Ryker.
“Having a medically complex child, I really never know what Ryker’s needs could be in the future, so it was important to me to work to advocate and educate and rally support for this bill,” she said. “I am so thankful that many of my friends and colleagues rallied in support of this bill and called and emailed the appropriate representatives to help keep the bill moving through its assigned committees.”
The bill gives those with Down syndrome such as Ryker or those with other mental or physical disabilities equal rights.
“Individuals with mental or physical disabilities have historically been denied life-saving organ transplants based on assumptions that their lives are less worthy or that they are incapable of appropriate post-transplant care, or that they lack adequate support to ensure compliance with the necessary medical regimens after the transplant,” Fry said.
“The passing of this bill gives those with Down syndrome, or any other documented mental or physical disability, equal access to life saving organ transplants.”
After three years of working to get it passed, Fry said Monday was definitely a success.
Not only did she and her children meet Justice and Baby Dog, Ryker along with all those with Down Syndrome in attendance were given copies of the bill now law.
Justice signed Ryker’s copy with the message ““For Ryker — You’ll never know just how proud I am of you. Keep being our precious gift. Much Love, Governor Jim Justice.”
Fry said she was very thankful for the sincerity Justice showed during the ceremony.
“He is exactly right. ... My sweet Ryker, and his friends with Down syndrome, are precious gifts to everyone that takes the time to get to know them.”
Fry also traveled back to Wayne County and read to her son’s preschool class at Ceredo-Kenova PreK-8.
“I also provided Down syndrome awareness stickers to all 640 kids enrolled at his school,” Fry added. “The school encouraged its students and staff to ‘Rock their Socks’ which is part of a worldwide campaign that takes place on March 21 in which individuals are encouraged to wear brightly colored or mismatched socks to show their support of individuals with Down syndrome,” she said.
“I absolutely loved seeing so many people at the school wearing their brightly colored mismatched socks today. It’s such a simple gesture, but to the mother of a child with Down syndrome, it means the world to see others accepting him for who he is.”
This is the most important reason Fry said awareness must continue to be spread.
“It promotes awareness and is an opportunity to educate everyone about Down syndrome and in a positive light,” she said. “Ryker was born with Down syndrome and prior to his birth, I knew very little about it. I think it’s important to educate and advocate so that others will see that we are all more alike than different.”
Fry said she will continue to blaze a path for her son by advocating for Down syndrome.
“[I hope that] more people will see his worth, and that the antiquated stereotypes will be abolished,” she said. “My son’s communication is limited. He can say a few words but is essentially nonverbal. He’s still quite young at only four years old, but I am his voice, and I feel a real responsibility to fight for his rights and to provide him with a life well lived.”
Fry said she not only works to educate those around her, but she continues to educate herself as well.
“Next month I’ll graduate from an eight-month-long WV Disabilities Development Council Partners in Policymaking program. This class has provided me with a wealth of knowledge about many different topics — from IEPs, to learning the ropes of how the Legislature works, to the history of disabilities,” she said. “Most importantly, it has given me the chance to network with other amazing advocates from all across the state of West Virginia and develop friendships to last a lifetime.”
Schools, organizations, sports teams, businesses and individuals throughout the county rocked their socks with many supporting not only Ryker but all other’s with Down syndrome.