Local author Robert Thompson recently released his new book titled “Shoot Your Way Out: The Hanging of Laban Walker.”

 Submitted photo

WANYE — A local teacher and county commissioner recently published his 19th book titled “Shoot Your Way Out: The Hanging of Laban Walker” and it is now available for purchase.

The publication tells the notorious local story of Laban Walker, an 18-year-old young man who was hanged at the courthouse in Wayne in 1879.

