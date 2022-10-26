WANYE — A local teacher and county commissioner recently published his 19th book titled “Shoot Your Way Out: The Hanging of Laban Walker” and it is now available for purchase.
The publication tells the notorious local story of Laban Walker, an 18-year-old young man who was hanged at the courthouse in Wayne in 1879.
Walker was convicted of killing an Irish saloon keeper on Virginia Point.
Thompson said though the story is very well-known in the area, he wanted to investigate it further.
“This story is probably one of the best known in Wayne County history but I wanted to dig deeper into the backstory,” Thompson said. “Laban’s grandfather was a killer too and was murdered as well many years earlier. Laban also had two cousins who were hanged for murder.”
Thompson said the history of Walker’s childhood really pushed him to dig deeper due to his personal profession as a Wayne County teacher.
“Laban grew up in a broken home and had a very difficult childhood — much like many of the students I have as a teacher,” he said. “For that reason, the story really struck a chord with me.”
Thompson also researched other figures involved in the case including the attorneys, judge and sheriff.
In the past, Thompson centered his novels around the history of areas in Wayne County and schools located in the district. For this one, though it is still a historical publication, he dove into the story of the notorious man hanged in Wayne.
Thompson’s most recent novels include “Dirt Floor Poor” and “Holler Tales,” with “Shoot Your Way Out: The Hanging of Laban Walker” being the newest.