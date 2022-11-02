HUNTINGTON — Local hospitals are seeing early spikes in respiratory viruses as well as COVID-19 and influenza, which are putting a strain on health care resources.
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is typically prominent in communities from October and November until about March.
Marshall Health pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Gerlach said this year, hospitals are seeing spikes they haven’t had for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and children staying out of spaces where they most often spread viruses.
“When kids stayed away from day care and school, they were not sick,” Gerlach said. “Now that kids are back in school and back in day care, kids are getting sick again. A lot of people are sick.”
Hospitals nationwide are dealing with spikes in RSV cases while also still providing care for those who contract COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Eduardo Pino, medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington, said in a news release Friday that the spike in RSV cases alone is causing a strain on hospital staff and resources.
“We are experiencing an unusually high volume of RSV cases in pediatrics,” Pino said. “This RSV surge occurring right now is earlier than usual and is undoubtedly causing a strain on medical personnel and overall resources, especially since it is impacting hospitals all across the U.S.”
Gerlach said working in pediatrics, her department does not see as many COVID-19 cases among children, but overall, the hospital is busy with patients dealing with all three viruses.
RSV causes significant buildup of mucus, Gerlach said, and while everyone can be affected, it can be most dangerous for babies and young children, not just because the mucus can block their nasal airways, impeding breathing while feeding, but also because they have smaller airways in general.
“Anybody can get it. If you get RSV as a grownup, it’s a really bad cold, and it does cause trouble for the elderly population as well,” she said. “In the younger kids it’s worse, one, because newborns, tiny babies have to breathe through their nose to suck, swallow and breathe to take a bottle, but also their airways are smaller so this thick mucus plugs them up.”
Gerlach said it may be difficult for parents to determine if a baby has RSV compared to the regular flu, but either way, if a baby has difficulty breathing or eating and drinking, she recommends they bring the child to the doctor. Those with RSV may also experience a hoarse cough.
To prevent the spread of RSV, as well as COVID-19 and the flu, doctors recommend staying home when sick or wearing a mask if leaving the house is necessary, hand-washing, cleaning commonly touched surfaces, and covering coughs and sneezes.
Gerlach said with newborns, limited contact with anyone outside of the family is recommended to reduce the possibility of contracting RSV.
According to The Associated Press, among U.S. kids under age 5, RSV typically leads to 58,000 hospitalizations and up to 500 deaths in a year.
For adults 65 and older, RSV causes 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths yearly.
There’s no specific treatment, the AP reports, so it’s a matter of managing symptoms and letting the virus run its course. Doctors may prescribe oral steroids or an inhaler to make breathing easier. In serious cases, patients in the hospital may get oxygen, a breathing tube or a ventilator.