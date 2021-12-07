WAYNE — Local fire departments along with mutual aid departments outside the county who dedicated several thousand hours to relief efforts during the 2021 Ice Storm and proceeding flooding were awarded with reimbursement checks last week.
The monies totaled $317,000 and were awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) during a Wayne County Commission meeting.
“Without all these people, who were volunteers mind you, it would not have been possible to get our county back up and running,” B.J. Willis of Wayne County 911 said.
In-county, the money was awarded to Wayne, Ceredo, Dunlow, Wayne and Lavalette Volunteer Fire Departments who worked approximately 8,216 identifiable work hours.
Mutual Aid response from Kanawha County EAA, Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department and Clendenin Volunteer Fire department put in a combined effort of 1698.59 hours.
Other Wayne County response teams such as Kenova, Prichard, East Lynn and Kermit also contributed countless hours, but the time was not able to be documented in FEMA’s requirements.
The departments along with other entities worked together to perform duties such as emergency debris clearance, health and wellness checks on trapped county residents, delivery of life-sustaining supplies and commodities, provision of medical assistance, evacuation of citizens to extended-stay warming centers and other ancillary activities to support the overall life-sustain mission.
Willis said it is impossible to list everything that happened during the ice-storm that left 83% of the county without electricity for more than a week, but there were several standout things emergency responders accomplished and the county will forever be grateful.
Commission President Kenneth Adkins said it is important to remember that not only were the workers emergency responders, they were also victims of the weather.
“These people were not only dedicating thousands of hours working to save people in our county, they were also victims of the storm themselves, and that’s important to point out,” he said.
“Not only did they have their own family and homes to worry about, they stepped up to help those out in the county as well. I think that’s remarkable and I am proud of the volunteers and workers here in Wayne County.”