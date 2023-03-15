WAYNE — Local robotics teams are headed to Texas next month to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship.
After competing in the state VEX IQ Robotics competition over the weekend in Fairmont, Wayne County will send teams from Wayne Middle School and Buffalo Elementary to compete on the world stage.
Wayne Middle’s team is traveling to the world competition for the first time, and Coach Rachel Ritchie said they are just excited to attend and meet others competing in Dallas.
“We’re excited. We’re anxious to get there, we’re anxious to see what other states and countries have done and what all their robots can do compared to our robot,” Ritchie said. “And we just want to do the best we can and see what our team can score.”
The Buffalo Elementary team is returning to the world competition after competing last year. Coaches Melinda Roark and Priscilla Bailey said they look forward to going back with a better understanding of how the world championship works and a better understanding of their robots.
Roark said they will practice over the next six weeks before heading to Texas, and they plan to work on expanding the coding for their autonomous track, or when the robot moves itself based on programming.
This year’s competition requires collecting and dispensing disks, so Roark said the team will try to improve on the number of disks they collect.
“We know we can do more with it, so that’s the goal for our next few practices is to extend the programming on our autonomous and make it gather more pucks,” Roark said. “We saw some cool things that kind of jumpstarted our little girl who codes for us, jumpstarted her brain, so we’re going to give it a go here in practice and see if we can achieve that goal.”
The VEX IQ middle school competition will take place April 30-May 2 and the VEX IQ elementary competition will take place May 2-4. These competitions can accept up to 800 teams each from around the world.
In Cabell County, St. Joseph Central Catholic School had 10 teams compete at the state competition and is sending six teams to Dallas for both elementary and middle school competitions. One high school team will also compete.
St. Joe’s Robotics Coach Jeremy Mount said he is excited to take so many students back to compete, and while he hopes they do well in the competition, making it to the VEX IQ Robotics World Championship is about the experience.
“Once we get to worlds, it’s all about the experience. It’s meeting people from all around the world,” he said. “Last year we took a big map and had a lot of people sign from different countries. Last year, it was not as well attended probably because it was the first year post-COVID, but I think this year China, Japan, others, are allowing more people to come so it should be a lot busier this year and (the students) should be able to experience a lot more cultures and people and learn more about others.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.