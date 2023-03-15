Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Local robotics teams are headed to Texas next month to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship.

After competing in the state VEX IQ Robotics competition over the weekend in Fairmont, Wayne County will send teams from Wayne Middle School and Buffalo Elementary to compete on the world stage.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

