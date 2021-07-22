HUNTINGTON — The finalists for West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year were announced Tuesday, and Cabell and Wayne counties are both included.
Shelby Lucas, secretary of Explorer Academy in Cabell County, and Kathy Miller, cafeteria manager of Wayne High School in Wayne County, were listed as two of the 10 finalists for the state.
The overall winner will be announced Sept. 7 during a ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.
Lucas works as the main office secretary but also takes on roles managing the school’s clothing closet and food pantry. She has worked in Cabell County for seven years, with six of the years being at Explorer Academy.
Miller has worked at Wayne High for the past 19 years and helped coordinate the school’s meal pickup routine. She also makes the pregame meals for the school’s football team and goes to cheer them on along the sidelines afterward.
The School Service Personnel of the Year is awarded to recognize dedication of staff members who work beyond their expectations to serve students and their communities, the Department of Education website states.
Spring Valley High School teacher Allison Hatfield was also recognized as the West Virginia Teacher of the Week. Hatfield was recognized as the Wayne County Teacher of the Year and has worked in the county since 2006.
Other finalists for the School Service Personnel of the Year award are: Deidra Burdette, custodian, Greenmont Elementary School, Wood County; Julia “Julie” Clayton, cafeteria manager, Glen Dale Elementary School, Marshall County; Donald McNeel, bus operator, Hillsboro Elementary School, Pocahontas County; Jody Miller, secretary, Ohio County Schools; Holly Palmer, cook III/cafeteria manager, Paw Paw Schools, Morgan County; Heather Pindell, transportation supervisor, Jefferson County Schools; Allen Spangler, bus operator, Monroe County Schools; and Angela Trammell, secretary, Ritchie County High School, Ritchie County.