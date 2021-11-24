Small Business Saturday is rapidly approaching, and local businesses are excited to be back in full swing this year to see both loyal and new customers.
Ranging from new products to special deals, community members can find some of the best deals of the year this weekend.
In Lavalette, Girlfriends and Sister Chics is offering 20% off items on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Employee Janet Sowder said the business is excited to welcome people back on the busiest day of the year to send gifts to whoever they are thinking about this holiday season.
“We provide a variety of services, so if someone wants to send something to a funeral home, a live-in home, a hospital, or really anywhere they need something to go, we can send it to them,” Sowder said. “We even deliver typically within 24 hours or right around 24 hours so if you order something, we can get it where it needs to go.
Girlfriends and Sister Chics offers flowers and decorative holiday items. Sowder said they also recently got a shipment of spring decorations that community members may be able to purchase to prepare for post-holiday décor.
In Huntington, Heritage Station shops are also preparing for the busiest day of the year by expanding products and making sure people have plenty of options to shop in store or online.
Reine Klover, manager of the Red Caboose, said she is happy to welcome customers back in and thinks the store has expanded and now has a spot dedicated to holiday décor.
“We sell a little bit of everything here and we support our local creators as well,” she said. “We’ve also recently opened another side of the Red Caboose so people can find all of their Christmas and holiday decorations right here at Heritage Station.”
Other shops in Heritage Station such as Birds of a Feather Boutique and Full Circle Gifts and Goods are also preparing for customers.
Full Circle co-owner Noelle Horsfield said they were closed for Small Business Saturday last year, but they were lucky enough to have community support.
Horsfield said though the shop welcomed back in-person shopping in May 2021, she is excited to see supporters in person on Saturday.
“We have always had amazing community support in the store and online,” she said. “We’ve been open for a few months now but we are so excited and are ready to see everyone again.”
Businesses at Heritage Station are setting their own guidelines for masks and social distancing, and shoppers are asked to look for signage or ask an employee if they are uncertain.
Hoping to help online business owners show their customers a face to for the name, Erica Mathis has organized a community pop-up shop set for 10-3 Nov. 27.
Mathis said the goal was to help get online business men and women to come together and meet their customers in person so they can have a physical presence and not just an online one, if they choose.
Mathis will be set up at 949 3rd Avenue and is excited to see community creators come together.
“There are a ton of creators that sell only online so this is an opportunity for them to meet their customers and hopefully make new customers,” she said. “That way people will be able to put a face to the name and also see a bunch of different products.”
Mathis herself sells handmade jewelry, but she said she expects a variety of products to be available for small business Saturday.