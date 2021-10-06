Local students among Ohio University summer graduates Wayne County News Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATHENS, Ohio — More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.Students included:Jessica Price, Chesapeake, Ohio, Associate in Arts (Social Science Emphasis)Sumer Hughes, Milton, West Virginia, Associate in Arts (Social Science Emphasis)Samantha Hutchinson, Huntington, Associate in ScienceTrisha Steel, Ashland, Bachelor of Science majoring in PsychologyChris Courts, Barboursville, West Virginia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing)Erin Freese, Chesapeake, Ohio, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing)Kaytlin Issa, Huntington, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing)Sierra Jordan, Ona, West Virginia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing)Andy Mullins, Prichard, West Virginia, Doctor of Nursing PracticeLindsey Cremeans, Chesapeake, Ohio, Master of Education (Intervention Specialist--Mild to Moderate Educational Needs)Candice Ervin, Ashland, Master of Public AdministrationMelissa Mavis, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Master of Science in Nursing (Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner)Erik Boggs, Ashland, Master of Social Science from the College of Arts and Sciences Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo jailed on drug charges in Wayne CountyLarry Dwayne Thompson of GenoaAnthony Daniel Perry France of WayneBruce Mitchell Frye of WaynePatty Gail Stapleton of East LynnNorma Jean Ward of KenovaWayne High School Homecoming 2021Katy Lee Frasher Prichard of LavaletteWayne County COVID-19 cases decliningAugusta Jo "Gussie" Davis of Wayne ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Loretta Osburn of East Lynn Naomi Ruth Holland Moore of Louisa, Ky. Norma Jean Ward of Kenova Bruce Mitchell Frye of Wayne Mayme Taylor Wiley of Ranger, W.Va. Lenora Salmons of Fort Gay Katy Lee Frasher Prichard of Lavalette Peggy Jo Shannon Parker of Louisa, Ky. Anthony Daniel Perry France of Wayne Larry Dwayne Thompson of Genoa