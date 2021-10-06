Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ATHENS, Ohio — More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.

Students included:

  • Jessica Price, Chesapeake, Ohio, Associate in Arts (Social Science Emphasis)
  • Sumer Hughes, Milton, West Virginia, Associate in Arts (Social Science Emphasis)
  • Samantha Hutchinson, Huntington, Associate in Science
  • Trisha Steel, Ashland, Bachelor of Science majoring in Psychology
  • Chris Courts, Barboursville, West Virginia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing)
  • Erin Freese, Chesapeake, Ohio, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing)
  • Kaytlin Issa, Huntington, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing)
  • Sierra Jordan, Ona, West Virginia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing)
  • Andy Mullins, Prichard, West Virginia, Doctor of Nursing Practice
  • Lindsey Cremeans, Chesapeake, Ohio, Master of Education (Intervention Specialist--Mild to Moderate Educational Needs)
  • Candice Ervin, Ashland, Master of Public Administration
  • Melissa Mavis, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Master of Science in Nursing (Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner)
  • Erik Boggs, Ashland, Master of Social Science from the College of Arts and Sciences

Recommended for you