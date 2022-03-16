Kelsey (Hill) Stephens decided to become a hair stylist last year with one goal in mind — empowering other women.
When she embarked on her new journey to do hair, she knew she wanted to make others feel good about themselves.
“My biggest motivation to becoming a stylist is that I want to make other women feel beautiful and help them love themselves,” she said. “I love making others feel happy and feel good about themselves.”
“It’s all about women empowering women for me.”
Stephens, 30, grew up in Genoa of Wayne County and graduated from Wayne High School in 2009.
She attended Huntington School of Beauty Culture for her cosmetology training and began working at Vivid Salon, located in Ceredo, earlier this year.
Stephens said the atmosphere of the salon and the women she works with farther her goal of being a powerful woman and encouraging others to as well.
“The girls I work with are super amazing and so supportive,” she said. “When I need something or have questions, they don’t hesitate to stop what they are doing to help.”
“All of them are so amazing at what they do, and I am blessed to be surrounded by great women.”
Though Stephens is a new stylish, she said doing hair now is much like doing it in the past, especially with current trends.
“A lot of old styles are actually coming back,” she said. “Something that makes things easier now is being able to reach out to someone on social media or post for people to see.”
Current hair trends making comebacks from the past include mullets for both men and women, 70s style bangs and cuts and middle parts — with cuts to accentuate those.
These mix with modern styles such as balayage hand painting of hair, money pieces (a bold front commonly bleached or dyed a bright color) and bright colored hair.
Stephens posts completed hair services on social media to let potential clients know and see her skills and her past work.
Building clientele is one of the hardest parts for every new stylist, and Stephens said that has been the case for herself.
However, working in a pre-established salon with other known stylists has helped with exposure, and social media once again has helped by almost serving as an online resume for those wishing to have a hair service performed.
“The hardest part for me so far has been getting my name out there,” she said. “But, with time, I know I’ll be able to.”
What does Stephens enjoy the most about her job? Color.
“I love being able to come up with different mixtures of colors and blending everything together,” she said. “I also love to do kid’s cuts and men’s cuts.”
Stephens said anyone interested in becoming a stylish should definitely give it a try.
“For sure, just sure do it!” she said. “I have no regrets at all, and will always encourage anyone that wants to try it to try it.”
Stephens said without the support of her parents, she may not be where she is today.
“My parents have been my biggest support system,” she said. “Without them helping and supporting my every move in life, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Stephens is now taking appointments at Vivid Salon where she works Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with flexibility to go later or work in a Saturday appointment. She can be reached via Facebook message or by calling the salon at 304-710-0565.