BARBOURSVILLE — People move to West Virginia for a variety of reasons, such as living closer to family, the outdoors or the cost of living, but Eric Watson moved for what he saw as the need for more sustainability in the state.
In 2014, Watson moved to West Virginia with his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Megan, and their wiener dog named Pickles. The three traveled in an RV they lived in at the time, ready to start a new life in the Mountain State.
The couple had recently graduated from Indiana University and were figuring out what they wanted to do next. They were both interested in the company Plato’s Closet, a chain retailer that buys and resells clothing, as they frequently shopped at a few in Indiana.
“Being a more budget-conscious shopper at that point as a student, your dollar goes a little further at Plato’s,” Watson said.
“We loved the concept. We started looking into what it took to become a franchisee, and we started doing research on open territories. It turned out that West Virginia and New Hampshire were the only states that did not have a Plato’s Closet in the United States,” Watson said.
The couple opened a Barboursville location in June 2014 and a Charleston location in September 2019.
Watson said since 2014 the goal has always been to allow the community and West Virginians to be sustainable and follow trends through thrifting.
“Ninety-nine percent of the stuff that we sell comes directly from the community — that’s the clothing aspect of it. One percent is, like, wholesale accessories, and we try sometimes to get more localized stuff to sell on that one percent wholesale,” Watson said. “All that money that trickles down stays in Barboursville and in West Virginia because our customer is the wholesaler.”
Plato’s Closet customers can bring clothes in exchange for a percentage of the cost — allowing both the store and the customer to receive money while also recycling.
A customer will bring in folded, freshly laundered clothing in a laundry basket that an employee will go through to check for holes, stains or tears. The chosen items will go through a computer system, the data recycling system, that generates the price of what Plato’s Closet would sell it for — giving the customer 30% to 40% of what that price is.
Watson said he likes that the idea of buying used items isn’t considered as “taboo” anymore.
ThredUp, an online consignment store, reported the secondhand clothing business is expected to reach the $77 billion mark by 2025.
“I did see that when I was going to school that the stigma of buying used was kind of eroding away. It was more acceptable, and at that time it wasn’t as trendy now to buy used,” Watson said. “Obviously, I did want to go into a business that I did think I would succeed, but did I think it was going to kind of take off like it has? No, but I think it’s amazing. And that’s not just for an economic reason, but it’s even more about the sustainability reason.”
Watson said he is aware that online resellers go into resale stores — even in his two locations — to purchase and resell the thrifted clothes.
“We do have some customers who do come in and purchase clothing from us — put them on their Depop (a fashion marketplace app) and sell for profit,” Watson said. “At the end of the day, you see that in every aspect of retail unfortunately. Obviously, I’m most concerned with my core customer, and I want them to have the best of the best at a budget-conscious price point.”
A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Tori Reynolds lives in Huntington as a full-time Realtor as well as a top seller on Depop. Reynolds also resells on her “thriftalachia” Instagram account and has her own section at the Village Antiques Mall.
Like Watson, Reynolds’ love for thrifting began in college when she was studying marketing at Marshall University. Although she doesn’t work in the field, she said her social media marketing classes have helped her build a following on platforms like Depop and Instagram.
“At first, I just posted on Depop, and I didn’t really care too much about it as a little bit of side money. … I started taking it seriously, and I became a top seller on Depop. And I cried because I’m dramatic,” Reynolds said.
To be a top seller on the app, a seller must sell more than 50 items at an average price of $20 for four consecutive months or a total of $2,600 in sales before fees. The seller must also have an average rating of at least 4.5 stars, and items must be shipped within three days on average.
Reynolds’ Depop account has 15,000 followers and she has sold more than 3,500 pieces nationally.
“I don’t think thrift stores are raising (prices) because people are reselling, because they really don’t know what they’re being bought for. I think that prices are just rising everywhere because it’s just how it is,” Reynolds said. “I think that some people get greedy. At first, I would find something really big, and I was like, ‘Wow. People sell this for like $100. I could totally get that.’ And then I’m like, ‘No, I’m gonna do it a little less,’ because at the end of the day resellers don’t make as much as they look like they make.”
Reynolds said a lot of time and money goes into all items — collecting inventory, using gas to drive to shops, packaging supplies and taxes. Reynolds also said she offers lower priced items compared to her more expensive vintage pieces.
As Reynolds worked from home during the pandemic, she said 2020 was the best year for online reselling — and for her mental health.
“I think it was because everyone was home and shopping online,” Reynolds said. “Everyone gets a little depressed during quarantine. Having stuff to do and staying busy but with something fun like that really helped me during quarantine.”
For Watson, 2020 was difficult for the two Plato’s Closet stores and was the primary reason they now have online inventory.
There was always an Instagram presence for local store pickup, but in order to keep employees working, Watson implemented an online shop. He said there are a few hundred items posted, as it is still a work in progress, and in-person purchases are still the store’s biggest revenue.
Watson said the online posting is labor intensive for his employees compared to retail stores that have several of the same shirt with multiple sizes — something Reynolds struggles with as well.
With more than 160 items for sale currently and a constant stockpile in her extra room dedicated to her thrift pages, Reynolds said she has to find time to post.
“I kind of just try to bust it out and take (pictures) of all of them in one day once every three weeks,” Reynolds said. “Then I’ll put them away on my inventory shelves and I’ll slowly post them throughout that next week.”
While West Virginia residents primarily shop at Watson’s stores, Reynolds is able to reach customers farther away — the farthest being Canada.
Although ThredUp reported that 1 in 4 secondhand consumers say they care less about wearing the latest trends than before the pandemic, both Watson and Reynolds believe their resale purchases are primarily based on trends.
“I used to be a young guy back in the day, but I’m only aging,” Watson said. “So, I rely on a lot of that with my staff. Plato’s Closet’s business model is basically we buy and sell branded clothing and accessories for teens and young adults.”
Watson says he hires and trains the staff of about 20 employees to follow current fashion trends, and the franchise provides guides on what is popular in the fashion industry. Every few months, the Barboursville storefront will be redesigned for a new season, event or items on clearance.
Reynolds’ posts consist of mostly sweaters, cardigans, vintage jeans and what she considers as “grandma-type” clothing — something that is considered trendy in the thrifting community. She said buying trendy clothes helps her make more sales, but it is also difficult when shoppers are looking for the same thing.
“Trendy definitely helps when you are selling, but it also hurts when you are shopping because everyone is looking,” Reynolds said.
Although she doesn’t often meet customers in person, Reynolds has a physical location at Village Renew-All Antiques Mall on 14th Street West in Huntington for clothing where she occasionally visits to clean and add more inventory. She opened the spot in November 2021.
“The best part about being there is it gets local people to see my shop, because I don’t make a lot of money there, but it’s really low maintenance,” Reynolds said. “The employees there are absolutely amazing, and they just keep everything going for you. You write down your SKU (stock keeping unit) numbers, write it down on a tag, and they give you a list of everything that is sold and your paycheck.”
Georgia native Lee Canup also has a thrifting space in Huntington’s West End.
“The antique shops on 14th Street West were already one of my safe spaces,” Canup said during a recent interview with HD Media. “I inquired about getting a booth, and they had one available. And you know, I talked through the parameters of the feasibility. I actually started a Facebook group before The Local was ever even opened just to see if I would have, like, a following. And people would purchase and I did the Facebook group for, I think, four months before I actually really moved forward with opening a space.”
The Facebook group helped her develop The Local’s identity. Lee’s tastes are mid-century modern to 1980s, and she also wanted her items to be sold at a more affordable price-point — a price where high school and college-aged young adults could find quality clothes and home goods without swiping a credit card.
“Probably a lot of my peers that are similar age to me, it’s kind of like the era or the time of rampant credit card debt. And, you know, I would go buy a $22 top from (a national chain) that’s crap quality. There are a lot of great shops on 14th Street West. But I wanted to create a space for a younger shopper, because I am presuming that most of my shoppers are younger, could get something nice and not have to, like, be banging into credit card debt.”
Reynolds recently spoke to a friend who asked how she can afford to be sustainable.
“Honestly, I’m not perfect. I don’t shop sustainable all the time, and I think it’s unrealistic to expect someone to be 100 percent sustainable in this world,” Reynolds said, adding she hopes to provide sustainability options to her community even if they can’t fully commit to what is sometimes an expensive lifestyle.
“I love Huntington, and I wasn’t raised here, but I consider it my home now. And I really love the opportunity that I can add to something … and make some change,” Reynolds said.