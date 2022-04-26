DUNLOW — A local volunteer group was recognized by Gov. Jim Justice for their dedication to the Dunlow community.
Bill and Addie Likens were awarded with a certificate of recognition from the governor for their continued work at the Dunlow Food Pantry and the efforts made to serve the community.
The Likens were nominated by John and Debbie Hannah of Crum.
“We are honored to be recognized for our work in Dunlow. It would not be possible without our many volunteers and helpers. We are particularly humbled that it was a local family that nominated us,” Bill Likens said.
Debbie said she didn’t realize how many people the services the Dunlow Community Center were actually helping until she witnessed it first hand.
“They are a blessing to this community,” she said. “I was just so touched to see what Bill and Addie are doing for the people around here and I think they deserve all the recognition they can get.”
Debbie said it’s unreal how much work the Likenses do and the time spent working to help everyone around them.
“During the pandemic, they worked night and day through snow and flooding and sickness just to help,” she said. “God sees the work they are doing, but I think everyone else needs to see it too.”
The Likenses run the food pantry out of the Dunlow Community Center, but their work doesn’t stop there.
They are also heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity and try to get a home built every year in the community. They partner with other organizations to lend helping hands all over sourthern Wayne County.
Debbie said she knows how hard it is on people in the area with the absence of coal and the drug epidemic, that she understands it has to be overwhelming for those who receive no assistance or very little.
“Having selfless people like Bill and Addie helps those who have a hard time helping themselves,” she said. “I was so happy to see them recognized by the governor, everyone needs to know the good work these people are doing right here in our community.”