Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Even though Santana Maynard grew up in small town USA, she is making a living in the big cities of the country as an influencer with a growing online following.

Maynard grew up in Wayne County and was known around the area not only for her large surname family, but also for performing.

Recommended for you