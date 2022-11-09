Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — While there aren’t a lot of competitive races in Wayne County for the 2022 General Election, there were some key spots to be filled.

Regina “Reggie” Thompson will continue her reign as Circuit Clerk and will stick with business as usual after the general election is over.

Recommended for you