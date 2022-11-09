WAYNE — While there aren’t a lot of competitive races in Wayne County for the 2022 General Election, there were some key spots to be filled.
Regina “Reggie” Thompson will continue her reign as Circuit Clerk and will stick with business as usual after the general election is over.
Thompson took over Jamie Ferguson’s long-time elected position in May 2018.
At which time she described herself as “hard-working” citing having held a job since the age 16-years-old.
This will be her second term as Circuit Clerk, following in Ferguson’s footsteps, whom spent years of his career unopposed as well.
Other county level races include Wayne County Commission with Republican Travis Thompson taking on Democrat Matt Stanley as well as Democrat Jimmy Scott and Republican Craig Evans facing for Wayne County Clerk.
Both positions will be filled to replace long-time seat holders Commission President Kenneth Adkins and Clerk Rennick Booth.
The seasoned politicians will both call it quits this year, passing the reigns to a new generation, they said.
Those results were not available as of press time Tuesday.
Running unopposed at the state level, is Republican Mark Ross for West Virginia House of Delegates’ District 28 who locked in the seat during the Primary Election when he beat incumbent Josh Booth unofficially by one vote.
Ross was certified the winner by the State of West Virginia at a later time with 701 votes to Booth’s 692 votes.
He said as a returning delegate, having served years ago in what was then the same seat, he hopes to see some change in Wayne County.
He describes himself as “a God Fearing, Bible believing Christian first and foremost” and says he wants to see Wayne succeed.
“I believe Wayne County has great potential for economic development and growth but must have a strong voice in Charleston to assure we get our fair share. We have all the essentials for growth. River, railroad, airport and access to Interstate 64. We must place priority on repairing our roads and crumbling infrastructure,” he said. “I am a true conservative and will treat YOUR tax money as I do my personal finances. Together we can make Wayne County a better place.”
No democrats filed to run for the seat.
Other House of Delegates races included Republican Henry Corby Dillon and Democrat David Thompson for District 29 as well as Republican Jeff Maynard and Republican Ric Griffith for District 27.
Griffith was thrown into House 27 after state redistricting placed him there against Huntington Democrat Chad Lovejoy.
Both agreed at the time the way things turned out wasn’t their favorite, citing respect on each side, but both advised the district would be getting quality representation.
Maynard will attempt to win the spot from incumbent Griffith who previously served.
Those results were also not available as of press time.