Former “Westmoreland” columnist Nancy Chapman died July 21 at the age of 79.
Chapman wrote her weekly column for the Wayne County News for over 25 years in which she chronicled the happenings of the northern portion of Wayne County.
Her columns included shout-outs to those she knew for special events ranging from birthdays to anniversaries, church and community news, and interesting stories from her day-to-day life.
Chapman frequently shared tidbits from her visits with grandchildren as well as well wishes for all who were special to her.
She also loved to share the good news and achievements of those around her.
She was a member of the Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God, which she reflected often in her columns by using her written platform to spread well-wishes and prayers.
Chapman was a 1959 graduate of Buffalo High School and also retired from the Wayne County Board of Education, where she was employed for 30 years at Buffalo Elementary.
Many remember her not only as a columnist for the paper, but as a beloved teacher and community member.
Former Wayne County News employee Randy Payton said he recalls from his time at the paper seeing her columns but before that being a student in her class at Buffalo Elementary.
Services were not set at the request of Chapman.