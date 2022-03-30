HUNTINGTON — A longtime Cabell County Board of Education member known for his advocacy for free school meals for all children died Monday afternoon.
Cabell County Schools announced the death of Garland “Skip” Parsons, 82, of Barboursville, who began working for the local school system May 25, 1956.
“Mr. Parsons was a dedicated leader and cared deeply about children, their education, and their overall well-being,” Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in a press release. “He was a champion for free meals for all students and personally funded scholarships for many high school students. He was a good man and great mentor whose loss will be felt by all in the school community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this most difficult time.”
Those sentiments were echoed by current Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander, a former assistant superintendent in Cabell County.
“I will always remember Skip for how passionate he was that all children had nutritious meals at school and he was a big advocate for the free food service program,” Alexander said. “He was also a strong advocate for programs that addressed the well-being of children. He wanted to make sure every child was taken care of to the best of our ability. He will truly be missed.”
Parsons was sworn into his third term on the board in July 2020. Before being elected to the Cabell County Board of Education, he worked in the district’s Maintenance Department, ultimately retiring as the department’s coordinator with nearly 50 years of service on Jan. 17, 2006.
In Parson’s 2020 candidate profile with The Herald-Dispatch, he described himself as someone who enjoyed taking part in the county’s public education system.
“My top priorities are to give all children a quality education and continue the free breakfast and lunch program within a clean safe environment,” he wrote in his profile. “I want to see that we can do more for all special needs children, such as more life-skills programs, and to have more technology within more schools.”
During Parsons’ time as a board member, millions of meals were provided to students during summers.
“By providing these free meals to students, we have seen dropout rates decrease and graduation rates increase significantly,” he wrote.
He called it “a tremendous achievement.”
“Our students are ever in the forefront, because they are our future,” he wrote. “They need advocates and people to help them through this world. I only hope that my role and voice as a board member can change the future of not only our current students, but our future students as well.”
“Mr. Parsons truly cared about children and dedicated his life to serving students,” said Mary Neely, president of the Cabell County Board of Education. “He brought to the Board extensive knowledge about district facilities that simply can’t be replaced. He has been a valued member of the Board of Education, a close friend, and he will be deeply missed.”