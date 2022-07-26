Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

LUCAS

WAYNE — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Wayne County offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans.

