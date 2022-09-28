At the bottom of the hill going south in Wayne, it would be hard not to notice a bright purple building situated on U.S. 152 with a gleaming neon “open” sign in the window.
The new addition to the Town of Wayne is called Lux Beauty Bar WV, and is a one-stop shop for all things beauty, including nail services, hair services, eyelash and waxing services, Botox and more.
Lux Beauty Bar owner Amanda Quick, 43, said she is excited to house so many different services for people in Wayne County.
She explained that within the purple building are individual businesses, each run by a professional, that all work together to create a one-stop shop for all things beauty close to home.
For her, she is more just like a landlord who provides the space for the individual businesses and services.
Nails
Quick is a nail technician and in her four years of experience in the trade has quickly gathered a loyal clientele.
She enjoys doing all nail services, and said working on a client is therapeutic for her. As a bonus, she said working with the public has allowed her to make some lifelong friends.
“I am not a very outgoing person, but working with people over these last four years has allowed me to make a lot of friends, allowed me to acquire some lifelong friends and it’s all because I began doing their nails,” she said. “I’ve been with them through various stages and exciting times in their lives, I’ve been the first to know they were pregnant, I’ve been the first to know they are getting married. So for me, it’s become more of a way to be a part of people’s lives.”
Client Alisha Hackworth, 24, followed Quick across state lines from South Point, Ohio, to continue booking her nail services.
“A lot of times when you go to a salon, it’s not a very personal experience. You go in, pick your color and are in and out,” Hackworth said. “I found Amanda on Facebook when she first began, and throughout the years I have fallen in love with her work. She gets it right every time. If I hate them, she will redo them. If I break one going out the door she will fix it immediately. She has become more like a friend than my nail tech, so when I found out she was opening up her own place in Wayne, I told her immediately I was going to follow her! I said ‘I don’t care if you go to Charleston, to Kentucky, we will find a way to make it work.’”
One of her goals was to have her own place within five years of completing school, and she did so in four with the opening of Lux Beauty Bar.
“I’ve always been interested in doing nails since I was younger, but was always told it wasn’t a good professional choice,” Quick said. “Finally a few years ago, I decided to do it for myself and go to school and learn the techniques needed behind my own personal interest. It’s been the best decision.”
Though Quick is not from Wayne County, in the last 12 years she says it has become her home.
“I personally was sick of driving six-plus hours a week to provide the services and I know a lot of people in Wayne have to do the same to receive them, so by opening here it allows me to keep everyone close to home, keeps the money in Wayne,” Quick said.
She is finishing full cosmetology school currently, so she can manage the salon herself and not have to hire out the position.
Quick added that she does have one person finishing training and will be providing mostly pedicure services as well.
Hair
Trippy Hippy Hair is run by 19-year-old hair stylist Alli Maynard, who specializes in vivid color services and art-like styles.
Fresh out of beauty school for hair, Maynard said she is excited to help people in her hometown feel beautiful.
“I chose to do hair to help people feel beautiful and to give them hair that makes them have more confidence in themselves,” she said.
Though she offers any hair service such as highlights, full color changes and more — Maynard loves to do a bright, vivid look and said rainbow hair is her favorite.
She also offers tinsel and feathers applied like a beaded hair extension.
Maynard said what sets her apart from other hair stylists is her willingness to listen to clients and use reference photos.
“I don’t want a client not getting what they want if it is reasonable, so I am able to listen to them and try my hardest to get them where they want to be,” she said. “I want to know if they don’t like something or if they feel I did it wrong, so I can continue to improve.”
Maynard said eventually her goal is to open her own salon, but for right now she is just thankful for the opportunity to begin in an “amazing” place such as the beauty bar.
Quick said she is looking to add more stylists to provide every day salon needs such as cuts, colors and perms or even a barber.
Botox and more
Nurse practitioner Allison Wallace, 35, co-owns Blissful Beauty and Wellness where she and fellow nurse practitioner Kelly Carte, 35, offer medical services such as Botox, teeth whitening and weight loss services.
The team worked together for many years and decided when the opportunity arose, it was time to open a business together.
Wallace said she really likes cosmetic procedures, and she has them performed herself, so she said making the switch from a medical to beauty setting was an easy choice.
“I want to make people feel good about themselves and make the improvements they are bettering themselves and giving themselves for confidence and self esteem,” she said. “I want to make them feel good about the way they look.”
Being from Wayne, Wallace said she chose Lux Beauty Bar to offer people in her hometown the services she can provide in a close-to-home setting.
“There services are available in Huntington and other places, but for me I know some of the people here in Wayne aren’t able or choose not to make the trip,” she said. “So, setting up shop here allows me to give back something here.”
Carte will also be providing teeth whitening, but plans to focus on medically managed weight loss.
“I will be focusing on clients needs to help them reach specific goals,” she said. “I will do that using the weight loss drug Adipex as well as an injectable option.”
Carte will also soon be offering the Lattice weight management program, which focuses on intuitive eating and body training.
Esthetics
Alisa Eaves, 51, owns Alisa’s Beauty Bar where she provides services such as lash extensions, brows, facials, derma-planing, waxing and sugaring in the Wayne location.
Eaves is also fresh out of school, and comes from training at Salon SAS to a location closer to home.
The decision to seek training came after she spent several years working in a dentist office and providing care for her children at home.
“It was something for myself to be able to make my own schedule and do what I want to do without having to return to secretary work,” Eaves said.
She said she initially sought training for lash extension installation, but became interested in the other offerings as well.
“After I started doing facials, I realized people were very interested in it and I liked doing them so I thought I would provide that as well,” she said.
She said facials can benefit anyone of any age and are very beneficial to the skin.
“They can help with pore size and the overall health of skin, there really are so many benefits that not everyone may realize,” Eaves said.
Her skills consist of providing healthy, smooth and refreshed skin from head to toe with facials and waxing, with the addition of the lash and brow work.
Quick said the salon is looking to add more services, and encourages anyone who provides any beauty-related service to inquire about obtaining a room in Lux Beauty Bar WV.
Some services she said she would love to add to the building would be chiropractic care or massage therapy, a tattoo artist and any other hair, nail and skin technicians.
Lux Beauty Bar WV is located at 11545 U.S. 152 in Wayne. For more information or to make an appointment, call 304-272-2087.