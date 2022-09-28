Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

At the bottom of the hill going south in Wayne, it would be hard not to notice a bright purple building situated on U.S. 152 with a gleaming neon “open” sign in the window.

The new addition to the Town of Wayne is called Lux Beauty Bar WV, and is a one-stop shop for all things beauty, including nail services, hair services, eyelash and waxing services, Botox and more.

Recommended for you