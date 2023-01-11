Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Jeff Maddox, center, was selected by fellow commissioners Travis Thompson, left, and Robert Thompson, right, to serve as the 2023 Commission president.

 Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News

WAYNE — Commissioner Jeff Maddox was selected unanimously to serve as the 2023 Commission President during the first Wayne County meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Maddox is currently finishing his first four year term on the commission, which began in 2019 when he replaced former commissioner David Pennington upon his retirement.

