WAYNE — Commissioner Jeff Maddox was selected unanimously to serve as the 2023 Commission President during the first Wayne County meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Maddox is currently finishing his first four year term on the commission, which began in 2019 when he replaced former commissioner David Pennington upon his retirement.
He said he has been lucky to work with a great group of men who have cared about Wayne County and looks forward to continuing that work with the current sitting commissioners.
Maddox will lead Robert Thompson, who was elected in 2020 after shifting from state politics in the House of Delegates, and newly elected member Travis Thompson who was attending the meeting for the first time post winning the position.
“I’m lucky to be sitting here with a great group of men again that honestly care and want what is best for our county,” Maddox said.
“I look forward to a new year of hopefully doing what is best to continue to move Wayne County forward.”
Maddox said the group has some important projects as well as some big, bold things planned this coming year.
He also praised those in the courthouse who help keep things running smoothly including County Administrator Jim Boggs.
The thing Maddox says he is looking forward to most is making sure to prioritize the things that seem mundane but are a must for running the county.
“Our main job is to make sure the bills get paid, we are minding our ‘p’s and q’s and the rest is just ambition,” he said.
In their first meeting of the calendar year, the commission also approved the holiday calendar for the courthouse, other housekeeping items for a new year and meeting dates for 2023.
The County Commission will continue to meet on the first Thursday of each month at 3 p.m. and every following Monday at 10 a.m at the Wayne County Courthouse.