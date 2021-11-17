WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission on Monday adopted an order that will permanently change Magisterial District boundaries to reflect four districts, instead of five in the county.
Magisterial Districts are primarily used to determine local elections such as the county commission, Board of Education and local executive committees. These organizations have guidelines on how many members can live in the same district.
Commission President Kenneth Adkins said with changing population in Wayne County, there isn’t a need for five voting districts.
“With declining population in certain areas, the need for five Magisterial districts just isn’t there like it was before,” he said. “We were mandated by the Legislature to change our districts accordingly, so we took that opportunity to really study what was needed.”
Commissioner Robert Thompson said a big change for voters specifically will be distance to precincts.
“In the past we’ve had people driving pretty long distances to get out and vote, and we hope to decrease that and make the process as easy as possible with the changes,” he said.
Before the voted changes, Wayne County had five districts consisting of Butler, Union, Stonewall, Ceredo and Westmoreland.
The boundaries for those areas of representation will be changed according to the map commissioners displayed for a 14-day public notice period proceeding the vote. They will also be renamed as districts 1 through 4.
District one is now composed of primarily the Westmoreland and Ceredo/Kenova area, district two is the Lavalette and Buffalo areas and districts three and four are composed of southern Wayne County and split primarily by U.S. 152.
Commissioners have utilized several work sessions to focus on the boundary changes, and will continue to perfect those as the new election year approaches.
The changes will take effect immediately and be in place for the 2022 election cycle.
In other business:
- Bruce Justice was appointed to the Prichard Public Service District effective immediately Nov. 15 and ending June 30, 2025.
- A request from Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson to deposit a WVCORP claim check valued at $12,350 for a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche in the Special Law Investigation and Concealed Weapon Funds was approved.
- 2021 Longevity pay for courthouse employees was approved for early distribution beginning on the Nov. 30 payroll. The funds are budgeted on a “if available” basis yearly and are a bonus amount of money calculated by employment time with a two-year minimum.
The next Wayne County Commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.