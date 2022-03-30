Sophia Wigal, left, assists 4-year-old Landon Lowe as he plays “pin the tail on the bunny” during the Huntington Mall’s Spring Tea Party with the Easter Bunny on Saturday at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — The Easter Bunny was the guest of honor at Saturday’s springtime tea party at the Huntington Mall.
The event, which signaled the Easter Bunny’s official arrival at the mall for the Easter season, also featured snacks, games and other activities for children of all ages.
Kids who missed Saturday’s event will have additional opportunities to get their photograph taken with the Easter Bunny, who will be available for photos at the mall through April 16.
Other springtime events taking place at the mall include a spring fashion show at 1 p.m. April 2; an Easter egg scavenger hunt April 1-3 during mall hours; and pet photos with the Easter Bunny from 9 to 11 a.m. April 9 as well as 9 a.m. to noon April 10. The mall will also host a church service in the parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Easter, which is Sunday, April 17.