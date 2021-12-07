WAYNE — A man is behind bars after homeowners in Wayne County returned to their home Sunday and found him under their house with a loaded rifle.
David Queen, 46, was apprehended by police and charged with obstructing, being a prohibited person with a firearm, attempt to commit a felony and intimidation of a public official after items on the defendant’s person consistent with attempted burglary were later confiscated by police.
According to the criminal complaint and 911 phone call, one of the homeowners advised that she and her husband came home and found a man under the house with a gun.
When police arrived, an officer saw David Wade Queen sitting in the front yard of the residence. The caller’s husband was standing by the defendant so he could not leave the property before law enforcement arrived.
When asked his name, the defendant stated his name was David Jenkins and gave an incorrect date of birth.
The officer then attempted to frisk the defendant at which time he physically pulled away and attempted to flee. When the officer attempted to handcuff the defendant, he was physically uncooperative by pulling his arms away.
The male homeowner was able to assist police in handcuffing the defendant and placing him in the back of a police cruiser.
Queen was found to be in possession of a loaded Winchester model 30/30 upon police arrival.
After a second officer arrived, the defendant was searched again and found to be wearing a backpack under his jacket that contained multiple tools that could be used for a burglary.
Queen was then taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department for processing.
While at the sheriff’s department, he threatened a deputy three times to keep them from performing their duties.
He is currently housed in Western Regional Jail with no bail specified.
Queen was previously convicted of domestic battery in 2017 and was convicted of a previous count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in 2019.