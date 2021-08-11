BOYD, Ky. — A Crum, West Virginia, man was jailed in Boyd County, Kentucky, on Sunday after he was accused of leading police on a two-state car chase.
Allen Ray Flemings was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and assault with a vehicle and single counts of first-degree fleeing and evading, receiving a stolen vehicle, aggravated DUI and drug possession in Boyd County. In Wayne County, West Virginia, he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing in a vehicle.
He is currently housed at Boyd County Detention Center with a $25,000 cash-only bond.
According to Wayne County Chief Deputy James Ward, Flemings’ arrest came Sunday evening after a chase began when the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit attempted to stop a vehicle along U.S. 52.
Ward said Flemings, the driver, refused to put his vehicle in park and sped north to Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
The Catlettsburg Police Department took control of the pursuit in Kentucky, during which Flemings is accused of using his vehicle to hit two CPD vehicles.
He was eventually taken into custody, at which time police found he was in possession of a stolen vehicle and wanted for a parole violation.