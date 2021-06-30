FORT GAY — A man faces nearly 20 criminal charges stemming from five incidents ranging from kidnapping to petit crimes after he was arrested in Wayne County on Wednesday on multiple warrants.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Jordan Dean Stamperd, 28, who has addresses listed in Prichard, Huntington and Louisa, Kentucky, was arrested at a home between Fort Gay and Crum after police found him attempting to hide under laundry. Stamperd is facing seven felony charges and 11 misdemeanor charges.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department charged him with first-degree robbery, receiving and transferring stolen property, domestic assault, accident with an unattended vehicle, driving revoked for DUI, kidnapping, obstructing, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, petit larceny, obstructing an officer, battery, fleeing DUI, fleeing from an officer, false information and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set as of Friday.
In the most serious offenses for which he is charged, an officer said Stamperd was charged with battery, robbery and kidnapping for holding at least two people at knifepoint when he was frustrated about a missing phone before stealing a phone at the scene and fleeing.
The officer said they were dispatched to the Rebel Mart Trailer Park on May 18 regarding occupants of a home being held at knifepoint. The victims said Stamperd arrived at the home and was upset because of a missing phone. Police were told he went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife before stating he would cut their guts out if the phone was not found.
Stamperd is accused of punching one victim during the incident.
Another victim said Stamperd told them to get their shoes on to leave, but when they exited the home, an uninvolved party started yelling at Stamperd, who took the man’s phone and fled the scene.
In an Aug. 4, 2020, incident, Stamperd is accused of receiving and transferring stolen goods and obstructing an officer after he was accused of fleeing the scene of a car wreck along Centerville Road in Prichard. The victim was able to get a picture of Stamperd, and the vehicle fleeing the scene and a subsequent search of the license plate showed the vehicle was reported stolen.
The owner of the vehicle showed up at the scene of the crash and told police Stamperd had stolen it from her the day before. She said Stamperd appeared at her home after the wreck and told her what happened.
Officers went to her home and found Stamperd, who had injuries consistent with burn marks from holding a steering wheel when an airbag deploys. The officer said Stamperd told police he was in the vehicle, but not driving.
Stamperd also faces misdemeanor charges for three unrelated events accusing him of domestic assault and larceny offenses.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.