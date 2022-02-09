WAYNE — A Wayne County man was charged with the death of his girlfriend after West Virginia State Police troopers found her body Sunday.
According to court records, Shawn Carter, 55, was charged with second degree murder and strangulation Monday after troopers discovered the body of Connie Slone, 50, in her home Sunday.
The criminal complaint states Trooper Kayley Stevens was dispatched by Wayne 911 to the victim’s residence in Wayne around 5:45 a.m. for a death investigation.
Stevens spoke to Carter, who said he had seen Slone alive around 4:30 a.m. but discovered her body around 5 a.m., the complaint states.
Felicia Vance, Slone’s daughter, arrived at the residence and told responder Cpl. Earl Robinett that Carter and Slone would have verbal arguments and asked officers to check for marks on the body. Stevens, Robinett and medical examiner Greg Walker reported they found red indentations and markings on Slone’s neck and back.
Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the report states, Carter told officers he discovered the victim’s body hanging from a scarf and she had appeared to commit suicide. He then cut her down with a knife. Carter said Slone had also attempted suicide a few days prior with a dog leash, the complaint states.
The complaint states Stevens went on to email photos of the body to crime scene analyst David Castle, who said the marks on the body were more consistent with a cord and not consisted with the victim hanging herself.
Carter was taken to Western Regional Jail Monday, and bond was set at $176,000.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.