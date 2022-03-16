An Ohio man is facing charges, in Wayne and Cabell counties, including DUI causing injury and fleeing the scene after a hit-and-run in Wayne County and later assaulting hospital staff and a police officer at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Terry Gene Sanders II, 43, was arrested Sunday, March 13 and charged with driving under the influence causing bodily injury, leaving the scene causing injury, leaving the scene with property damage, failure to render aid and failure to obey a traffic control device, according to a Wayne County Magistrate Court criminal complaint.
Sanders was also charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, four counts of assault on a health care provider and one count of obstructing an officer in Cabell County, according to a Cabell County Magistrate Court criminal complaint.
West Virginia State Police Trooper J.A. McDonald was dispatched to the intersection of W.Va. 152 and W.Va. 75 Sunday to respond to a report of an individual leaving the scene of an accident.
According to the complaint, McDonald spoke to the complainant, who reported that a pick up truck struck his wife’s vehicle after failing to stop at a stop sign.
The complainant said the victim was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, the complaint states
McDonald made contact with Sanders approximately half a mile away from the scene of the incident, according to the complaint, and said extensive damage to Sanders’ vehicle was visible on the passenger side
Sanders had slurred speech and glassy eyes, according to the complaint, and refused to take sobriety tests. He was taken to the Huntington State Police Detachment for processing, and then to Cabell Huntington Hospital to have blood drawn
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Jason Drake said in a statement Monday that Sanders assaulted staff and troopers while in the Cabell Huntington Hospital Emergency Room.
Sanders threatened and resisted hospital staff members and put them in harm’s way, according to the complaint, and he threatened the officers that transported him to the hospital.
When trying to leave, the complaint states Sanders refused to leave the Emergency Room despite orders from the troopers.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
James Patrick Gibson, 21, was jailed at 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Deanna Renee Smith, 35, was jailed at 2 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with cruelty to animals. Bond was not set.