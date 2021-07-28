HUNTINGTON — A man accused in a double homicide outside a problematic Huntington bar was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury this month.
Devon Maurice Carey, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with murder and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been jailed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville since January, when he was extradited back to the state.
Two warrants charging Carey with murder were filed in Cabell County last September in the shooting deaths of Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, and Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan. However, he was not arrested until December 2020 in Franklin County, Ohio.
Former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell previously said police responded just after 2 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020, to a call of a shooting at a bar at 2005 10th Ave. in Huntington, where they found two shooting victims. Perry died at the scene, while Graham died a short time later at the hospital.
The criminal complaint that charged Carey with murder is one sentence, only stating he shot and killed the individuals inside the business.
The business was the site of the former Gary’s Place bar, which was shut down in January 2017 after being declared a public nuisance by the city of Huntington due to a high level of crime associated with the business and area.
However, the building was leased to at least two other tenants.
City authorities said the night of the 2020 double homicide was the first night the newest establishment had been open, but it had been operating illegally, without city business or liquor licenses.
A second lawsuit has since been filed by the city to have it shut down again. Building owner Gary Stanley said the lawsuits were an attempt to illegally seize his property and make him the fall guy for owning property in a high-crime area.
City Communications Director Bryan Chambers on Monday said Stanley had transferred the property to a friend, who has been added as a defendant to the civil case.
While the new defendant has answered the complaint, a new court date has not been set.