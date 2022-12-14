Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FORT GAY — A Wayne County man police say was responsible for a school bus crash earlier this year was arrested Friday on drug charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle.

Walter Collie, 43, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered.

Tags

Recommended for you