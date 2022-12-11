 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man involved in Wayne County bus accident arrested on drug charges Friday

WalterCollie

Walter Collie

Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FORT GAY — A Wayne County man police say was responsible for a school bus crash earlier this year was arrested Friday on drug charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle.

Walter Collie, 43, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered.

Tags

Recommended for you

Latest e-Edition

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred