HUNTINGTON — A Genoa man was sentenced Monday to serve two life sentences with the possibility of parole in the 2020 home invasion that left a couple handcuffed and bloody in their Huntington living room.

Nathan Dolen, 42, stayed silent during the sentencing hearing after victim and former Huntington Police officer Ronald “Ronnie” Adkins spoke in front of Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard.

