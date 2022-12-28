Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 132nd annual Dinner on Nov. 3 at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday blamed “pure politics” for a lack of progress in reforming the permitting process for energy projects.

Manchin, D-W.Va., made the remarks during his year-end briefing with members of the media. During the news conference, Manchin also outlined some of the benefits for West Virginia included in the 2023 omnibus spending package expected to pass this week in Congress.

