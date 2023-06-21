Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Maple production in West Virginia took a hit after a warm winter.

The season runs from late January to mid-March, with peak sap flow for maple trees occurring with cold nights and daytime highs around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Recommended for you