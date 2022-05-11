HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Libraries, a selective government documents repository, has moved its government documents collection from Morrow Library to the second floor of Drinko Library, according to a news release.
While preparing for the move, library staff members have refined and consolidated the collection in accordance with the Federal Depository Library Program’s policies and guidelines, focusing on materials that will be of interest and use to the faculty, staff, students and community, as well as adding a lot of electronically available material.
“Marshall University has enjoyed continuous Federal Depository Status for 100 years and is in the process of making this important collection more accessible to its users,” said Monica Brooks, associate vice president for online learning and dean of libraries.
“Items in this collection that are not moving to Drinko Library are being deaccessioned. They are the sole property of the U.S. Federal Government and currently already accessible in other print and electronic formats,” Brooks said. “As per government policies, they cannot be returned to the U.S. Printing Office due to cost; they cannot be donated to other libraries due to format; and they cannot be given to individuals because they are not owned by the university. They can only be discarded as per USGPO regulations.”
According to the Federal Depository Library Program, every day the U.S. government issues congressional bills, laws, regulations, presidential documents, studies and other documents on a variety of topics. The Federal Depository Library Program, administered by the U.S. Government Publishing Office, was established by Congress in 1813 to ensure that the American public has access to government information in depository libraries throughout the U.S. and its territories.
Marshall University has trained staff to assist library users with their research and accessing government documents.