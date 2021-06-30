HUNTINGTON — More than 1,500 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2021.
Area graduates' name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-may-2021/.
CABELL AND WAYNE COUNTIES
HUNTINGTON: Adebukola Adejumoke Adegoke, Master of Science; Nicholas Scott Adkins, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ayomide Oluwatoyin Ajiboye, Master of Public Health; Fatima Abdulwaheed Akinola, Master of Arts; Abdel Hafez Izzeldeen Ahmad Alkhatib, Master of Science; Khalid Abdullah M Alshaalan, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Cum Laude; Isaac L. Anderson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kara Verena Anderson, Doctor of Medicine; Samuel Thomas Angelo, Bachelor of Business Administration; Elijah Cooper Asbury, Master of Arts; Brooklynn Lea Ash, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Ali Adnan Assi, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Muhammad Sikendere Azam, Master of Science; Timothy Babine, Master of Science; Cara Ellen Bailey, Master of Arts; Garrett William Bailey, Bachelor of Business Administration; Holly Jordan Bails, Bachelor of Science; Nathan Alan Baisden, Doctor of Medicine; Jenna Fay Barebo, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Katelyn B. Barker, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jeremy Michael Bearup, Bachelor of Science; Kelly Rae Begil, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Nakiya Alexis Bell, Bachelor of Arts; Emma Jean Berry, Bachelor of Arts; Desmond Taku Besong, Doctor of Pharmacy; Cayla Ryann Black, Master of Science; Haley Marie Black, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Sidney Paige Blackburn, Bachelor of Science; Malik DiShawn Boddy, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lillie Victoria Bodie, Master of Business Administration; Mikayla Jo Boone, Bachelor of Science; Nathaniel Todd Booth, Master of Business Administration; Victoria Kate Bostic, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Madisyn Leigh Boswell, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Dakota Bowen, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Derrick James Bowen, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Michael Christopher Bowen, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Alayna Grace Bradley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Katie Marie Branhan, Bachelor of Business Administration; Christopher Ryne Brewer, Certificate Program; Aleesha Marie Bridgett, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Lauren E. Bromund, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Andrew Brown, Master of Arts; Jordan Michael Browning, Doctor of Pharmacy; Amanda Brumfield, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Ngan Hoang Bui, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Elizabeth Ann Burger, Bachelor of Arts; Laurel Brooke Campbell, Bachelor of Arts; Kennedy Marie Carman, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Tyler Keandre Casey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Benjamin Paul Cayton, Bachelor of Science; Savannah Guillermina Cerda, Master of Science; Marissa Paige Chadwick, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; PingHsuan Chan, Master of Science; Elizabeth Dee-Ann Chapman, Master of Arts; Eric Brice Chatterton, Bachelor of Science; Hibba F. Chaudhry, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Matthew John Cincotta, Doctor of Medicine; Mikaela Marie Clinton, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Jaelin Lael Cochran, Bachelor of Science; Kimberly Michelle Conway, Certificate Program; Amanda Sue Cook, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kaleigh Georgianna Copley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Daniel Ray Crain, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Ray Crislip, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Ray Crislip, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Courtney Lee Criswell, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jacob Robert Cumm, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Brittany Michelle Cunningham, Associate in Nursing; Robert Blake Dalton, Master of Science; Daniela Dankanych, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Michelle Leigh Decker, Doctor of Pharmacy; Autumn T. Deem, Bachelor of Arts; Jason William DeHaven, Master of Arts; Catherine Chase Dennison, Master of Arts; Prasad Deore, Master of Science; Jordan Nicholle Dever, Doctor of Medicine; James Robert Dewdney, Master of Arts; Peyton Olivia Dewese, Bachelor of Arts; Tanner Riley Dixon, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Kelsey Lynn Dobbs, Master of Science in Nursing; Rishika Drona, Master of Science; Yuqian Duan, Master of Science; Emilee Carey Dunfee, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Samuel Pinkston Dungan, Doctor of Medicine; Matthew S. Egan, Certificate Program; Mason Andrew Elam, Bachelor of Arts; Brianna Nicole Elkins, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Trevor Scott Ellis, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Isaiah Endres, Bachelor of Science; Christopher Jordan England, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Amanda Dawn Estep, Associate in Nursing; Emily Victoria Evans, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Oluwarotimi Falomo, Master of Arts; Hao Fan, Master of Science; Emily Dawn Fedukovich, Associate in Nursing; Yuan Feng, Bachelor of Business Administration; Destiny Nicole Ferguson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Nikolas Payton Ferrell, Bachelor of Arts; Erin Suzanne Ferry, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Gara Lee-Ann Fleming, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Katlyn Dawn Fletcher, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Tabitha Mckenzi Forman-Combs, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Loryn Mckenzie Forney, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Lindsay Renee Fuller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tyler Fuller, Bachelor of Arts; Ifeoluwatomi Fuwape, Doctor of Medicine; Alisha Gadedesi, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Chelsea Austin Gale, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jie Gao, Master of Science in Engineering; Candon Layton Gardner, Master of Arts; Gary Gene Gilbert, Master of Science; Matthew Glowaniak, Doctor of Pharmacy; Regina Elizabeth Godfrey, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Cassi Rae Gogolin, Bachelor of Science; Jaycob Scott Gooderham, Bachelor of Business Administration; James Grant Goodrich, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Erica Michelle Gossett, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Paige Graham, Bachelor of Science; Christopher Stephen Greer, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Kathryn Grace Greer, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Minjie Gu, Master of Public Health; Angela Maria Haikal, Doctor of Medicine; John Robert Hale, Bachelor of Arts; Thomas Everett Hamilton, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jiayuan Hao, Master of Science; Abigail Christine Harman, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Mariah Sade’ Harmon, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Lewis Harris, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude; Skylah Marie Haught, Bachelor of Science; Marcell Aliston Henry, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lauren Nancy Hensley, Certificate Program; Lauren Nancy Hensley, Certificate Program; Nicholas James Herrmann, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Rachel Maree Hewett, Bachelor of Science; Philip Perry Himmel, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Nathan M. Hinshaw, Associate in Nursing; Darius Donte Hodge, Bachelor of Science; Courtney Nicole Hogsett, Master of Science; Alynna Michelle Howard, Bachelor of Arts; Hao Hu, Bachelor of Business Administration; Tao Huang, Master of Business Administration; Rachel Michele Hughes, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Mallory Claire Hutchison, Bachelor of Business Administration; Peter Issac Hutzal, Bachelor of Arts; Grant Tyler Imes, Bachelor of Business Administration; Manae Izuhara, Master of Business Administration; Madalein Tabor Jackson, Bachelor of Arts; Lucas Michael Jacobs, Bachelor of Arts; Austin Michael Jarrell, Master of Science in Engineering; James Warren Jarrell, Bachelor of Arts; January Snow Jarrett, Bachelor of Social Work; Marenda Darlene Jenkins, Doctor of Pharmacy; Guan-Ting Ji, Master of Science; Jeffrey Bryton Jobe, Master of Arts; Vishwanshi Joshi, Master of Science; Keaton Joel Kaplan, Doctor of Pharmacy; Zoe Louise Kauffer, Bachelor of Arts; Muhammad Nabeel Khan, Master of Science in Engineering; Jessica Nicole Kilgore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Morgan Renee Kinder, Master of Science; Morgan Renee Kinder, Master of Business Administration; Iram Majad Kingson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Mieke Suzanne Klein, Master of Science; Joel Nathaniel Krznaric, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Joel Nathaniel Krznaric, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Katelynn Iris Laslo, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Yijun Lei, Master of Arts; Hannah Rashele Leport, Doctor of Medicine; Jesse Charles Lewis, Doctor of Medicine; Olivia Elaine Lewis, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Meixi Li, Bachelor of Business Administration; Shen Liu, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Thomas Michael Logston, Master of Science; Samantha Brooke Loose, Master of Arts; Matthew William Lorrison, Bachelor of Arts; Savannah Marie Lowe, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Rachel Ann Lykins, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Erika Brooke Maloney, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Chloe Madison Marcum, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Savannah Brooke Mason, Associate in Nursing; Harrison Fisher Massie, Bachelor of Science; Megan Shawn McCallister, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Austin Wade McClanahan, Master of Arts; Alexandria Michelle Mccloud, Master of Arts; Austin Ryan McCloud, Bachelor of Science; Katelynn July McCoy, Bachelor of Arts; Carly Nicole McGhee, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Allison Lee McGraw, Bachelor of Arts; Jeremy Wade McKelvey, Master of Science; Kayla Leeann McKown, Master of Science; Sabel Elizabeth Meadows, Master of Arts; Rikki Alexa Meckstroth, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Daniel James Miller, Bachelor of Business Administration; Richard Benjamin Miller, Doctor of Medicine; Alyssa Nicole Mills, Bachelor of Science; Peter Mills, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Daniel Robert Minihan, Bachelor of Science; Landon Reid Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts; Preston Sterling Moehling, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Imad Ul Haq Siddiqui Mohammed, Master of Science in Electrical Engineering; Briana Dawn Mooney, Bachelor of Business Administration; Allison Brooke Morehouse, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Christopher Allen Morgan, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Kristin Hope Morgan, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Brandon Perry Morrone, Bachelor of Sci Civil Engin; Chase Matthew Moses, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Faith Moses, Doctor of Pharmacy; Shreya Tapan Mukherji, Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences; Levi William Mullins, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Taylor Lee Muncy, Master of Arts; Phillip Roger Murphy, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Lauren Hope Murrell, Associate in Nursing; Carolyn Jannai Napier, Master of Science; Savannah Lace Napier, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Kanyon Andrew Nelson, Associate in Nursing; Nicholas Joseph Ellison Newell, Doctor of Medicine; Priscilla Paige Newman, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kristen Ann Newsome, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Trang Thi Thuy Ngo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Thao Thai Nguyen, Master of Business Administration; Katina Kay Nicoloudakis, Doctor of Medicine; Joseph L. Pacheco, Master of Science; Esha Shatrughna Patel, Master of Science; Ryann Meredith Pemberton, Bachelor of Arts; Victoria Isabel Peyton, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Cum Laude; Khoi Huy Pham, Bachelor of Science; Haley Rose Pijor, Bachelor of Science; Anthony Edward Pino, Bachelor of Science; Kyle David Powers, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Nick Pulcrano, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jeffrey Steven Purnell, Bachelor of Science; Surmi Surendrasinh Puwar, Master of Science; Naif Seraj S Qoboori, Master of Science in Engineering; Asadullha Iqbal Ranavaya, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Mohammed Iqbal Ranavaya, Doctor of Medicine; Briauna Jane’ Reed, Bachelor of Arts; Michael Ray Reffitt, Bachelor of Arts; Patrick Gordon Renick, Master of Business Administration; Megan Nichole Reynolds, Bachelor of Arts; Fred Allen Rice, Bachelor of Business Administration; Corton Wayne Rider, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Taylor Marie Riedel, Doctor of Pharmacy; John Mitchell Roberts, Bachelor of Arts; Olivia Grace Rogers, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Rodrigo Roriz Teodoro, Master of Arts; Ashley Lynn Ross, Bachelor of Social Work; Jaymi Michelle Ross, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Shawn Dakota Ross, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Skylar Morgan Roy, Associate in Nursing; Kevin Alexander Salguero, Bachelor of Arts; Elbany Nikole Sanford, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Logan Taylor Scarberry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Matthew Steven Schade, Doctor of Medicine; Brian Isaac Schleicher, Bachelor of Science; Aimee Marie Schmalz, Associate in Nursing; Ryan Otto Seidewitz, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Cassandra Dawn Semple, Bachelor of Science; Khaja Umair Shariff, Master of Science; Amanda Romain Shaver, Certificate Program; Amanda Romain Shaver, Master of Arts; Mark Shaver, Bachelor of Science; Daniel Richard Shorter, Master of Science; Kady McKinlee Shoults, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jessica Lynn Shrader, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Robert Clay Shriver, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Zachariah Daniel Sigler, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Sophia Alexandra Simental, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Mary Elizabeth Simpkins, Master of Arts; Molly Elizabeth Simpson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Tiffany Anne Singer, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Nutchanikorn Singhasenee, Master of Business Administration; Jacquelyn Danielle Sizemore, Master of Science; Whitley Shae Sizemore, Master of Arts; Alyssa Marie Skaggs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Danielle Renee Slone, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Douglas Joshua Smith, Master of Science; Elijah Lamonte Smith, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jessica Nicole Smith, Master of Science; Jessica Suzanne Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Samantha Anne Smith, Doctor of Medicine; Lauren M. Sommerville, Bachelor of Arts; William Alexander Spiegelberg, Master of Arts; Hannah Paige Spurlock, Bachelor of Arts; Kara Elizabeth Staley, Associate in Nursing; Joseph Edmund Stamm, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Alec Malcolm Steiding, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Carson Druscilla Stivason, Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Paul Strieter, Bachelor of Business Administration; Vicki Lynn Sunderland, Bachelor of Science; Abi Gail Taylor, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Christian Brice Taylor, Associate in Nursing; Kyron Neville Taylor, Bachelor of Science; Samuel Tetteh-Quarshie, Master of Science; Steven Earnest Thacker, Master of Science; Scott Taylor Thiesfeldt, Doctor of Medicine; Emma Paige Thomas, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Luke William Thomas, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Melquan Thomas, Bachelor of Arts; Traeshawn Thomas, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Johnathan Ryan Thompson, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Trinity Tiffany, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; YuHsun Tu, Master of Science in Engineering; Chigozie Anthonia Umunna, Master of Arts; Bryan D. Vance, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jared Stanley VanReenan, Bachelor of Science; Sydney Donovan Verar, Bachelor of Science; Thomason Quang Vu, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Brandi Nicole Waiters, Master of Science; Cameron Blake Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Haocheng Wang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Yi Wang, Master of Arts; Allison Paige Ward, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Hunter Alexander Waugaman, Master of Science in Engineering; Renjie Wei, Master of Science; Lindsey Colleen Wellington, Master of Science; Jesse Craver White, Bachelor of Science; Alex Rodney Whitt, Master of Arts; Emily Beth Whitt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Christopher T. Wiget, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Elizabeth Lynn Williams, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Brayden Matthew Willmore, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Braelee Shea Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Randi Michelle Wilson, Doctor of Pharmacy; James R. Woda, Master of Arts; Augustus Terence Workman, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Amber Rochelle Wright, Doctor of Medicine; Haokun Xue, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Emily Kathleen Yablonsky, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Vinay Yadav, Master of Science; Adam Younes, Doctor of Pharmacy; Mohan Yu, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Yifan Yue, Master of Science; Anthony Jacob Zappin, Master of Science; Yi Zhan, Bachelor of Business Administration; Shengjie Zhao, Master of Science.
WAYNE COUNTY
CEREDO: Bridgette Dawn Perry, Master of Arts; Dylan C. Smith, Bachelor of Arts.
EAST LYNN: Megan Paige Shelton, Bachelor of Arts.
FORT GAY: Kalee Brooke Hillman, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Caleb Lee Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude; Jamie Renee Rickard, Associate in Nursing.
GENOA: Cody Austin Stiltner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
KENOVA: Amber Jean Brooks, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Erika Layne Butcher, Bachelor of Science; Austin Fisher Fry, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Michael Phillip Green, Master of Business Administration; Gage Stephen Harrison, Bachelor of Arts; Claire Elizabeth Joswick, Master of Arts; Jordyn Nicole Lucas, Bachelor of Arts; Stephen Seth Morris, Associate in Nursing; George Blass Morrone IV, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Jonathan Michael Nicholson, Doctor of Pharmacy; Lindsay Faith Noe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Cynthia Hagarman Obregon, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Cassandra Rosemary Watson, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
LAVALETTE: Hannah Renee Coleman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; James Colton Farley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kirsten Ashley Jones, Bachelor of Science; Paige McKenzie Justice, Master of Arts; Olivia Rae Wilson, Bachelor of Arts.
PRICHARD: Lisa Deanna Grigsby, Bachelor of Arts; Raylen Leann Hall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Cynthia Elise Kinser, Associate in Nursing; Ethan Garrett Napier, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Richard Tyler Pelfrey, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Sarah Lockwood Rowe, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Ashlee Claire Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude.
SHOALS: Josh David Barr, Doctor of Pharmacy.
WAYNE: Kaitlyn Victoria Arnold, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Tara Adrienne Edwards, Master of Science; Kara Beth Justice, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jordan Allen Nelson, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Carli M. Newell, Doctor of Management Practice in Nurse Anesthesia; Joel Tucker Watts, Bachelor of Science; Jonathan Matthew Williamson, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude.