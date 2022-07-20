HUNTINGTON — Marshall Athletics has launched an initiative called “This Home Is Herd” that will use yard signs to show how strong the support is for Marshall athletics throughout the area.
“This Home Is Herd is a fantastic community initiative that everyone in Huntington and the surrounding areas should be participating in,” said Sydney Shelton, director of marketing. “Make sure your HOME is HERD, so pick up a sign, register it using the QR code on the sign, plant it in your yard and let your neighbors know that you are HERD by connecting your home and the home of the Herd.”
Yard signs presented by United Bank are available for pick up at multiple locations. Herd fans are encouraged to get a yard sign and place it in their yard, scan the QR code and fill out the form to register for a chance to win prizes.
Locations for pick up are:
United Bank at 2889 3rd Ave., Huntington
United Bank at 517 9th St., Huntington
United Bank at 555 C St., Ceredo
Marshall Athletic Ticket Office in the Henderson Center, 1801 3rd Ave.
Big Green Scholarship Foundation, 1900 3rd Ave.
Prizes include football tickets delivered by head football coach Charles Huff, soccer tickets delivered by head men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie, dinner with Athletic Director Christian Spears, a jersey signed by Huff, pre-game sideline passes for a home football game with on-field recognition, United Bank prize bank and a block “M The Herd” signed by all head coaches.