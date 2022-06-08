CEREDO — After years of planning and preparation, Marshall University on Saturday welcomed the community for an inside look at its new Aviation Maintenance Technology program.
Located at Tri-State Airport near Huntington, the budding Aviation Maintenance Technology program is ready to accept applicants, with its first classes starting in the fall semester. The program is made possible through a partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College.
An open house was held at the school Saturday, with the goal of giving the Marshall community, potential students and their families a chance to see what the seed of an idea for Marshall’s Division of Aviation has blossomed into.
Saturday was also a chance for students to meet instructors and visit the facilities to see if it was the program they wanted to enter.
Jim Smith, director of the Aviation Maintenance Technology program at the university, said the program has been in the works since about 2019, longer than that of Marshall’s flight school in Charleston, and he is excited to finally open the doors for the public to get an inside look at what has been accomplished.
“It feels really good because I’ve been telling people about it for a long time,” he said. “And now I have the opportunity to actually open the doors and let people come in and see firsthand what we have done.”
The school will accept 30 students this fall. Smith said the ideal student is anyone interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. He said the program needs students who are good at math, who can learn to understand the physics of flight and who can problem-solve. He said people who like to work on cars and who are good with their hands would fit in great.
“We want people who are critical thinkers, who like to get their hands dirty, who want to work on something that at the end of the day they’re gonna see progress, rather than just sitting,” he said.
Smith said the program was built to mirror as closely as possible what the students would experience once they’re in the industry. They knew they wanted to have the program at an airport, specifically Tri-State Airport, to do that.
The program secured two buildings — an old National Guard Armory and a large hangar. Smith said the hangar was the second largest at the airport and was fully renovated to include 4,000 square feet of classroom and office space.
“Marshall funded the renovations, and so we were able to take a building that was really sitting empty at the airport and turn it into a school,” he said, adding, “In reality, we’ve taken two buildings at Tri-State Airport and completely revitalized them and given them a whole new use.”
Saturday also featured two companies — Thoroughbred Aviation and GE Engines — that talked about the industry and how the program fit in. Smith said the school is a Delta TechOps school and will work with Delta Airlines as well. Smith said more corporate and industry groups will partner with the school in the future.