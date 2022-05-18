HUNTINGTON — As West Virginia continues to face a nursing shortage, Marshall University has announced an expansion of its nursing program.
The Marshall University School of Nursing, housed in the College of Health Professions, plans to expand its program to the institution’s South Charleston campus, made possible through an award of $890,113 from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
Dr. Denise Landry, chair of the School of Nursing, says that in a time when much of the country is experiencing a shortage of nurses, this is a game changer for the School of Nursing and Marshall University.
“We recognize the vital role we have in developing more nurses for an industry that’s constantly looking for more,” Landry said. “We understand that this is a great opportunity to take our prestigious nursing program to a new batch of students looking to get into nursing as quickly as they can.”
The award allows the establishment of an accelerated program on the South Charleston campus. The program will admit up to 16 students each class beginning in January 2023 and will allow students who have already earned a bachelor of arts or bachelor of science degree to earn a bachelor of science in nursing degree during a 16-month, full-time program.
The project will also allow for admitting five additional undergraduate B.S.N. students to the existing four-year pre-licensure B.S.N. program.
During its meeting earlier this week the WVHEPC also approved a new partnership between Marshall University and Glenville State University to offer a bachelor of science in nursing on the GSU campus beginning in fall 2023.
The initiatives are part of state officials’ effort to address a nursing shortage in the state. Tim Kaufman, CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association, said earlier this year West Virginia has about 6,600 licensed hospital beds, but as of May 2020, just 5,200 were staffed.
Dean of the College of Health Professions Dr. Michael Prewitt says the program will allow the School of Nursing to help fill a critical shortage of nurses in the region.
“We’re excited about this opportunity to expand our program while also helping create new opportunities for prospective nurses,” he said. “We appreciate the award from the Higher Education Policy Commission and look forward to helping the state of West Virginia develop another pipeline for students to become nurses.”
Marshall’s School of Nursing achieved a 91.84% pass rate on the 2021 RN licensure exam. For more information on the program, visit marshall.edu/nursing.