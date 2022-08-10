HUNTINGTON — During his time as a student at Marshall University, Ben Williams was selected as the top chemist.
“I won the award as a sophomore,” Williams said. “Marshall has a really great chemistry program. They are very supportive of students, and it’s a tight-knit program where I got to know all the faculty. A lot of them were my mentors, like Dr. Leslie Frost, who helped me with my capstone project.”
Williams attended undergraduate school at Marshall from 2012 to 2016. Today, the 2020 Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine graduate is a dermatologist with an entrepreneurial itch.
“Since I was a child, I have always wanted to be a doctor,” he said. “As a kid you know about a few careers, and doctor always stuck with me.”
Williams did his first year of general medicine at the University of Kentucky in 2021, and he is now in his first year of a dermatology residency at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York.
“I have two years left,” he said.
Williams, a 2012 graduate of Bridgeport High School, said that in addition to becoming a doctor, he has had a goal of becoming an entrepreneur.
“My entrepreneurial itch comes from my dad, Frank Williams,” he said. “He runs WV Outdoor billboards, and early on in my life I saw how hard he would work. Business was something we talked about nearly every day.”
Williams said he wanted to develop a health tech-related business.
“I wanted to create a health-tech app, but everything requires capital and there were some other barriers to overcome that I didn’t feel like I have as a medical resident,” he said.
He was traveling to visit his sister and read a book, “12 Months to $1 Million: How to Pick a Winning Product, Build a Real Business and Become a Seven-Figure Entrepreneur.”
“The book outlined e-commerce, and I thought to myself, ‘I can do this,’” he said. “’I can sell products I know and have the ethos to support and provide.’”
Williams developed his own skincare company, NOVO skin. His online e-commerce company specializes in providing dermatologic essentials. The initial product is a facial sunscreen.
“I wanted to start this company now rather than wait because I think e-commerce has an easy barrier to entry, and I really wanted to create my own products that I believe in,” he said. “I am starting with a facial sunscreen. Currently, there is a tinted and non-tinted version because of all the topical recommendations a dermatologist makes. Daily sunscreen is paramount, and your face is an area that’s constantly exposed.”
Williams said he is working on the next products, which are oral supplements.
“I have good data that shows these supplements have the potential to significantly reduce the chances of getting non-melanoma skin cancer,” he said. “In order to reduce the risk, we will advise taking one of these supplement pills each day.”
Williams said he wants to create a business that addresses overall skin health.
“I want to make it my goal to provide people with a simplified, evidence-based, minimalist approach to achieving their cosmetic skin goals,” he said. “Many products today lack efficacy and are not backed up by studies in reputable medical journals. My intent behind NOVO was to create a skincare line of premium products that are up to date with the latest literature and what I myself as a dermatologist in training would use on a daily basis.”
Williams said he knows exactly where he gets the ingredients from for his products.
“I feel like I would like to know what exactly is in all of my products I recommend,” he said. “I know where I’m getting the ingredients from, where they are sourced from, who my manufacturer is.”
Currently, NOVO skin products are available only in the United States.
“I have future plans to go to Canada, and then Australia,” Williams said. “After that, I will seek if I can expand to even more places around the world.”