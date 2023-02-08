Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University announced Tuesday the launch of an academy to assist high schoolers in getting a jumpstart on their college degrees.

High school students accepted into the the Herd Start Early Academy will have opportunities to earn college credit in a combination of ways, including via dual enrollment, online and in-person classes at a significantly reduced price.

