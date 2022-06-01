HUNTINGTON — An open house for potential aviation maintenance students and their families will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport. This event will provide information on the joint Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program at Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College, which is planned to start in August, pending FAA certification.
Hangar tours and information on Marshall’s aviation programs will be provided. Several aircraft from the aviation maintenance program and Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School will be on display. A light lunch is included, and potential students will be able to enter a drawing to win a ride in a Marshall airplane. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Julian Thigpen by email at thigpen1@marshall.edu.
The open house will feature representatives from Marshall and Mountwest. Provost Avi Mukherjee from Marshall, Provost Michael McComas from Mountwest and AMT Director Jim Smith will speak. Admissions and financial aid staff will be available, as well as a representative from Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School.
Marshall and Mountwest will offer a joint Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree program, which is a full-time, 18-month degree program that prepares students to earn the FAA Airframe and Powerplant certifications. These lifetime certifications are valid nationwide and provide immediate job opportunities. The program will also qualify for WV Invests financial assistance. The program is not eligible for Veterans Affairs benefits at this time. Students in the program will be enrolled at both Marshall and Mountwest and will earn a degree signed by both institutions.
Aviation maintenance is a fast-growing and well-paying career. Boeing’s Pilot and Technician Outlook for 2021-2040 estimates that 626,000 new aviation technicians and 612,000 new pilots will be needed in the next 20 years. On a yearly basis, over 30,000 new maintenance technicians and pilots will be needed. Starting wages for aviation mechanics are often $25 to $30 per hour, and the median salary for aircraft mechanics is $65,000.
Aviation mechanics maintain, repair and upgrade aircraft bodies, engines and electronics. This hands-on, professional career features the latest technology, methods and tooling.