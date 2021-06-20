HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s John Deaver Drinko Academy for American Political Institutions and Civic Culture has announced its 2021 inaugural cohort of National Society of American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) Scholars, according to a news release.
One hundred Marshall undergraduates have qualified for the prestigious honor, including Gage Harrison, who is from Wayne County.
West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE: Jasmine Bartholomew, Kara Jeffrey, Allison Reilly.
CULLODEN: Erica Burns, Katie Sublett, Cheyenne Thomas.
HUNTINGTON: Emily Adkins, Renée Bromund, Makenzie Callicoat, Nathan Dossantos, Julian Dye, Taylor Dyer, Tyler Fuller, Abigail Harman, Philip Himmel, Rachael Houck, Zoë Kauffer, Rachel Lykins, Carly McGhee, Madison Purdue, Brianna Perry, Paige Reger, Olivia Rogers, Charles Simon, Rileigh Smirl, Lauren Sommerville, Alex Vaughan, Amber Wooten, Lauren Wright.
HURRICANE: Caleigh Grant.
KENOVA: Gage Harrison.
LAVALETTE: Makayla Cremeans.
LESAGE: Madeline Merritt.
MILTON: Nicholette Watters.
ONA: Victoria Adkins, Brian Ash, Tyler (Zoë) Byrom, Aaron Frost, Katie Morrison.
SALT ROCK: Tim Beckett.
SCOTT DEPOT: Jayson Bowen.
WINFIELD: Brittany Cox, Patrick Luikart,
Ohio
CHESAPEAKE: Tempest Lindsey, Kenneth Morgan.
PROCTORVILLE: Alexis Adkins, Sam Godschalk, Angel Wallace.
SOUTH POINT: Cait Kelly.
“ACTA scholars complete a set of additional course requirements providing advanced preparation for the responsibilities of informed and engaged citizenship, for effective communication and competition within the global marketplace, and for skilled and creative problem solving to address our future challenges,” said Drinko Academy Executive Director Dr. Montserrat Miller. “Three of the seven courses needed for ACTA Scholar eligibility are already built into Marshall’s core curriculum, and two more are included in College of Liberal Arts requirements. But only a few majors require U.S. government, U.S. history or any introductory economics courses. The new National Society of ACTA Scholars chapter at Marshall will encourage more students to take such courses, along with literature and foreign language classes.”
The National Society of ACTA Scholars was founded in 2020 by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that promotes rigorous studies in the arts and sciences, and advocates for the study of civics at the college level. Marshall University is one of several institutions of higher education establishing chapters in the second year of the honorary society’s existence.
Students qualifying as 2021 Marshall University ACTA Scholars will graduate with majors in more than a dozen academic disciplines.
Chapter officers are Nicholette Watters, president; Zoë Kauffer, vice president; and Whitney Nieves, secretary/treasurer.
The National Society of ACTA Scholars is supported by ACTA’s Fund for Academic Renewal, by private donors to Marshall and by the Drinko Academy.