HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, have partnered to offer a prescription medication disposal service at the Marshall Pharmacy located at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington, West Virginia.
“Safe and proper disposal of unused and expired medications is a service we are proud to offer our customers and the community,” said Jeff Fenerty, R.Ph., director of pharmacy services at Marshall Health, in a news release.
The medication take-back kiosk is located in the Marshall Pharmacy on the ground floor of the Marshall University Medical Center. The following items are accepted: over-the-counter medications, prescription drugs and controlled prescription drugs (Schedules 2-5). Flammable liquids, illegal drugs (e.g. heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana), medical waste, mercury thermometers, inhalers, sharps (e.g. needles, syringes, scalpels, lancets) are not accepted for disposal in the kiosk.
“Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Pharmacy is excited to partner with Marshall Pharmacy on this project, said Stephanie Justice, Pharm.D., director of pharmacy services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “It’s a great way to promote safer medication practices in our community as take-back programs such as this are the best way for patients to dispose of expired, unwanted and unused medications.”
Marshall Pharmacy’s medical center location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.