Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

scholarships.png

Krystle Davis, left, senior director of donor relations at the Marshall University Foundation; stands alongisde Rylee Spry and Cidney Fortney, Southwestern District Labor Council Scholarship recipients; and Joe Wyatt, labor council trustee and Marshall professor emeritus.

 Submitted photo

The Southwestern District Labor Council, a division of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, has awarded $1,000 scholarships to a pair of Marshall University students.

The Labor Council, which is comprised of representatives of 43 labor unions in the area, supports education in public schools, higher education and union apprenticeship programs.

Recommended for you