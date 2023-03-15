Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

N0860860.TIF

A Marshall University study shows daily, consistent parental reading in the first year of life improves infants’ language scores.

 Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Daily reading improved language development in infants 12 months and younger, according to a recent study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

The study, which builds on well-established research of early language development in toddlers 12 months and older, found that the infants who received consistent, daily reading of at least one book a day, starting at 2 weeks of age, demonstrated improved language scores as early as 9 months of age. The findings were published in December in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Board of Family Medicine.

Recommended for you