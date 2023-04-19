HUNTINGTON — Marshall University opened the first commercial composting facility in West Virginia with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.
“What an incredible milestone moment,” said Brad D. Smith, the university’s president. “This is a 15-year effort in the making, and what I love it that the idea of sustainability here at Marshall was student-led.”
The composting facility was designed and is operated by the university’s sustainability department, led by Amy Parsons-White.
“We have put in a lot of long hours to get this off the ground, and it’s finally come to fruition,” Parsons-White said.
The new facility, located at 1010 Norway Ave., in Huntington, also sets Marshall apart as the only university in the world with this level of technology, according to Parsons-White.
She said the facility uses an XACT Systems BioReactor, which is a type of digester that offers an accelerated, automated and aerobic composting system. She said the composter boasts a rotating drum with an advanced technological monitoring and control system that has the ability to overcome the challenge of sustainable, responsible management of huge volumes of solid organic waste.
“Aerobic digestion is a process that involves oxygen, allowing for digestion of the materials without the production of methane gas. Since the drum removes environmental factors that can slow the composting process, it can turn organic material into compost in as little as six days,” Parsons-White said.
She says the digester will have a large environmental impact.
“The digester will remove approximately 750 tons of waste from going to the landfill and 100 tons of methane production per year,” said Parsons-White. “When accounting for the additional courses and workshops through the university, the workforce development and the potential for the model to be implemented across the state, the positive impacts are enormous.”
The digester has the capacity to compost eight tons of organic waste per day, she added.
“Organic waste consists of food waste, lawn waste, white office paper and cardboard,” Parsons-White said. “In addition, the university’s carbon footprint will be lowered by reducing waste haul to landfills, and thousands of dollars will be saved each year in waste haul fees.”
Parsons-White says compost can be a very lucrative way of handling waste.
“Compost is a highly desirable product,” said Parsons-White.
In addition to the digester, the compost facility also houses a worm bin, which contains more than 50,000 red wiggler worms that are capable of composting another three tons of waste each day.
Other offerings from the compost facility, including sought-after worm castings called “Herd Dirt” and compost tea, will soon be available for purchase at some area farmers’ markets, she said.
Parsons-White says the facility has garnered attention of others around the world who want to implement similar composting structures.
“We have people coming from all over the world,” said Parsons-White. “From Tanzania, from Canada and also from throughout the United States, because they want to model their compost facilities off of what we’re doing here. We’ve also been contacted by Duke University, Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, Arizona State University and McMaster University in Ontario because they want to model their sustainability departments off of us here at Marshall.”
The entire composting facility project took four years from start to finish, with Parsons-White working extensively in the beginning of planning stages by collaborating with state legislators to draft bills that would change laws on post-consumer food waste.
West Virginia State Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, and West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, helped draft legislation, and both attended the ceremony.
“Marshall University has the first commercial compost facility in the state and it is the first university in the world to utilize composting technology of this magnitude,” Plymale said. “Legislative change did have to happen to make that happen. This facility serves as a pilot program for other universities and municipalities in West Virginia for waste management workforce. This facility saves money on waste haul, extends the life of landfills, creates sustainable jobs, produces a valuable product and is a win for West Virginia.”
“This is going to be huge for all of our students, no matter if it’s biology, agriculture and business dietetics,” Hornbuckle said. “This is going to be a living laboratory for them to help produce for not just this area, but for our whole state. It’s going to spur new partnerships so that we can grow right, and that’s what we desperately need here at Marshall University, being a global leader.”
Smith said the new compost facility goes along with other sustainability initiatives at Marshall.
“We are looking to conserve energy and water,” he said. “We’re looking to have campus-wide recycling. We’re working hard to make sure we have sustainable gardens. We’re working hard to make sure we use green technologies and materials. All those things have now been built into the DNA of who we are, and we’re sharing those best practices with universities around the globe.”
Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, along with representatives from U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., also spoke at the event.
To learn more about the sustainability department at Marshall, visit www.marshall.edu/sustainability.