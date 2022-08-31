HUNTINGTON — Nine months after a Marshall University student was killed walking across 3rd Avenue in Huntington, the institution has launched a campaign to promote pedestrian safety.
The campaign, Heads Up Herd, was created to bring awareness to students and staff who cross the busy streets surrounding campus. The campaign focuses on reminding pedestrians to keep their heads up and their eyes off cellphones; to cross streets at crosswalks; to always look left, right and left again before crossing; and to make sure they are seen by oncoming drivers.
According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, in 2021, pedestrian fatalities in the United States reached the highest level in 40 years. The group estimates 7,485 people traveling on foot were struck and killed by motorists across the nation in 2021. In West Virginia, pedestrian deaths doubled, from 18 in 2020 to an estimated 36 in 2021. In 2019, the state saw 32 pedestrian deaths.
One of the deaths last year was Marshall student Maribeth Cox, who died just after noon Nov. 4, 2021, when she was struck by an SUV while in a crosswalk at 3rd Avenue and 18th Street by the Cam Henderson Center after exiting a Tri-State Transit Authority bus that had stopped at the intersection.
Her death — and a professor being struck by a vehicle while crossing 20th Street nearby just weeks before — led leaders and entities in the community to seek a change to increase pedestrian safety in the area.
Marshall University Police Chief Jim Terry said pedestrian safety is always at the top of importance for his staff, and asked the Marshall community to follow traffic laws and use the designated areas for crossing the road.
“The number one complaint I receive from people in this area is how members of our community cross streets surrounding the university,” he said. “It simply is not worth the time you might save by crossing in an unsafe manner to risk getting hurt.”
The campaign follows the speed limit being temporarily reduced in July to 25 mph from 35 mph on 3rd and 5th avenues between Hal Greer Boulevard and 20th Street. Police departments have been giving out warnings and citations for drivers who disobey the speed reduction.
This year, the City of Huntington also completed a new crosswalk on 20th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues for pedestrians to access the Marshall Recreation Center or Joan C. Edwards Stadium safely. The crosswalk includes push buttons to activate flashing lights to alert motorists a pedestrian is crossing.
Permanent changes along the roads surrounding Marshall’s main campus are expected in the future as task forces, the university, the city and other government entities look at ways to improve safety.
The West Virginia Division of Highways conducted a safety audit in the spring, and the report on that is expected in the near future.
Several experts — many of whom spoke during the Society of Yeager Scholars’ annual Spring Symposium, “Infrastructure: Safety, Accessibility and Design” in March — have agreed that “complete streets” — which account for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists — are important to ensure safety for all. Ideas for changes to the avenues range from creating more bike lanes or grassed mediums to installing diagonal parking.
Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall, said the safety campaign is long overdue.
“Student and staff safety is our priority,” said Smith. “These are basic safety tips that we all may have heard already, but sometimes we need gentle reminders to put those tips into practice. The Marshall family is close-knit, and we do not want to have an accident or tragedy that could have been prevented.”
Last week, first-year students were given pedestrian safety tips in their check-in packets. University communications personnel and officers with the Marshall University Police Department have staffed a table on the Memorial Student Center Plaza, handing out reflective, iron-on patches that students can take home or adhere to their bag or backpack on the spot. The patches are an effort to make students crossing streets, especially at night, appear more visible to drivers.
The campaign also includes safety flyers being posted in buildings across campus and in dormitories, as well as digital signage reminding students to make safe choices. Faculty was also given a presentation with pedestrian safety tips to review with students at the start of their classes this semester.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.