WAYNE — Masks will be recommended, but not required, for students and staff at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, but the superintendent said that could change before the year even begins depending on national requirements.
The Wayne County Board of Education voted 3-2 to not require masks for individuals inside the school buildings during their meeting Tuesday night, but masks will be enforced on all buses, per the Center for Disease Control requirement.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said even though the board voted to only recommend masks for the current time being, everything could change if COVID-19 or variants of the disease become more prevalent.
“Regardless of what of what we do here this evening, it could change at any time,” he said. “I do think that there’s a chance before Aug. 19 that the recommendations may change which could change this.”
While the CDC released information Tuesday stating everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear masks inside, some board members noted that West Virginia officials and West Virginia Department of Education officials have not told schools they should require masks.
Board member Dennis Ashworth said the vote came down to following CDC recommendations or following the state’s vaccinations, and fell short when only he and board member Joann Hurley voted to have everyone wear masks.
Board president Missy Hall and other board members Randy Trautwein and Johnita Jackson voted to only recommend wearing masks since people are currently not required to wear masks elsewhere.
“My opinion is that we should not require it at this point if it’s not required anywhere else,” Hall said. “At this point, we don’t have to require it, so why should we?”
A question regarding if students have to wear masks on buses then why would they not in school came up and board members stated that the schools will have distanced classrooms and will not require students to sit directly next to each other like they may have to on a bus.
If there is an outbreak at a specific school, Alexander said, they will implement mask mandates inside that school. Additionally, if there are a significant number of documented COVID-19 cases in the county, Alexander said they would consider re-implementing the mask mandate in all school buildings.
The board also released information on new guidelines for virtual schooling for students in grades 3-12 who benefit more from virtual schooling or parents who prefer their students learn virtually.
The new guidelines will require students who sign up for virtual school to have reliable, daily access to internet and be able to participate in live sessions.
Alexander said parents will have to sign a form to acknowledge the students will have to have daily access to these class sessions.
If students slip below a 2.0 GPA or maintain a 60% or higher in each virtual class or attend less than 90% of the live sessions, Alexander said they will be told to return to in-person instruction. These assessments will be made at the end of each grading period, he said.
Students taking six classes or more virtually can be eligible to receive a device for them to complete schoolwork, but reliable internet is the responsibility of the student’s parents.
Alexander said the guidelines for virtual schooling and enrollment link will be put up on the Wayne County Schools website within the next few days. The guidelines are also open for public comment until Aug. 6.