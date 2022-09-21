HUNTINGTON — Left by FEMA to fend for themselves, residents affected by May 6 flooding in Cabell County and surrounding areas are now eligible for low-interest loans to help with cleanup, relocation and economic loss.
The U.S. Small Business Administration on Friday announced a declaration of disaster for individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations from that flooding event in Cabell County.
The declaration also covers those affected by the flooding event in Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence counties in Ohio.
It greenlights the administration to offer low-interest loans up to $2 million each to ease the burden of recovery efforts for both individuals and businesses.
Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the city worked with state and county partners to get assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but was disappointed when the event failed to reach thresholds to be declared a federal disaster.
“That was certainly disappointing,” he said. “But we are very, very, very happy that the Small Business Administration stepped up to the plate and recognized these people needed assistance.”
Fuller said the administration gave consideration to people affected by the event who can’t get a conventional bank loan by offering less restrictive guidelines.
“We feel that there’s a lot of people who have been suffering for a long time,” he said. “We hope this will be some welcome news and some bit of help. They deserve far more.”
The administration has established a physical loan outreach center at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd., Huntington, which will be open from Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sept. 29.
The office will begin operations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. It will also be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 19, until it permanently closes at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The center will be closed Sundays during that time period.
The disaster loans available include coverage of physical damage at homes and businesses, as well as economic injury to the area. The deadline for physical loan applications is Nov. 14, while the economic injury loan applications are due June 15, 2023.
The business loans can be used to repair or replace disaster-damaged property including real estate, inventories and equipment. The home disaster loans are available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including vehicles.
The economic injury disaster loans are available to help small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and most private or nonprofit organizations meet financial objectives that cannot be met as a result of the disaster.
The loans, some of which can be taken out with up to 30-year terms, can also be used to help with flood mitigation improvements on private property or to help residents relocate.
Home loans are limited to $200,000, but all other loans are available for up to $2 million. Interest rates on the loans range from 5.87% for businesses with credit available elsewhere down to 1.688% for homeowners without credit available elsewhere.
Applicants must have a credit history acceptable to SBA and must show the ability to repay loans. Collateral is required for loans over $25,000, but SBA will not decline a loan because of lack of collateral.
Fuller applauded the collaborative effort that has followed months after the event, from the West Virginia Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters stepping in to pass out buckets of supplies to the community to the SBA’s announcement Friday.
“It’s been frustrating for as long as we’ve worked through this process,” he said. “But I’ve seen everybody do their diligence, and the whole community jumped in to help as much as they possibly could. It’s been frustrating to see people continue to suffer.”
Completed applications can be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, at 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.