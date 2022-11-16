Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Republican incumbent Mark Maynard will retain his West Virginia state Senate 6 seat in Tuesday’s unofficial election results due to be certified this week.

According to the Secretary of State results portal, Democrat Tiffany Clemins had 6,236 votes for the seat, compared to the 17,191 votes cast for Maynard as of Tuesday, Nov. 15.

