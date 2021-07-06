WAYNE – Many of the residents at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had not watched a fireworks show in years, but Saturday night that changed.
Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace treated the residents to their own private show just outside the doors of the facility on the front lawn.
WNRC Nurse Charley Jo Richardson said she knew many of her patients missed getting out and doing things in the community such as seeing fireworks, so she reached out to the Town to see if there was anything they could do with supplies left over from the event hosted Friday night in Wayne.
"Some of us at the center had been talking about how we would love to be able to something for our residents, so I reached out to Danny and he was able to make it happen," she said. "They absolutely loved it. Some of them even cried they were so happy."
Grace said though there wasn't any left over from the event, he was able to find a little money in the budget to purchase some for the residents' enjoyment.
"It really was my pleasure to be able to do that for them," he said. "It seemed like everyone had a good time, and I enjoyed myself being able to give them the opportunity to see the fireworks."
He added that it was good to be involved in giving the residents something many hadn't had experienced in years.
"After we were finished I walked over and they seemed really happy," Grace said. "They were smiling and laughing, one was even sleeping, so I would say it was pretty successful."
Richardson said while working at the center, everyone comes together and becomes like a family – staff, residents, everyone.
"We all are like family," she said. "So, of course we wanted to do something for them."
Grace said next year he plans to treat WNRC its own event again, with more planning and possibly more involved.